Bottas switches to two wheels

The cancellation of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, caused by the tragic floods that hit the region, allowed all the Circus riders to enjoy an extra ‘free’ weekend, waiting to get back on track this weekend for the resumption of the championship with the Monaco GP. However, not everyone chose to take advantage of a Sunday with no track activity to dedicate themselves to rest.

For example Valtteri Bottasbearer of the Alfa Romeo team, took advantage of the cancellation of the trip to Imola to devote himself to his another great sporting passion: cycling. Fiance of the Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell – with whom he has been in a relationship since 2020 – the former Mercedes driver has in fact decided to take the first flight to Scotland and sign up for the The Gralloch.

Good result

The race, which is part of the UCI Gravel World Series calendar, is ademanding 113 km race held entirely on dirt roads. It takes place in the hills of Galloway and South Ayrshire. As witnessed by Bottas himself on his social channels, the Finn did not disfigure at all, reaching the finish line in 114th position out of over a thousand participants.

Cromwell, for her part, did not disappoint expectations, winning the women’s test solo. Although Bottas has repeatedly reiterated that he is not thinking about retiring yet and that he has every intention of continuing his career in Formula 1 for a long time to come, maybe waiting for the advent of Audithe Finn seems to have identified what could become his main occupation once the time to travel the world for Grands Prix is ​​over.