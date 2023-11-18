Does Donald Trump ever visit Queens, the land of your youth? If you did, you would most likely be horrified. According to the census, Queens is the most racially and ethnically diverse municipality in the continental United States; It is difficult to think of a nationality or culture that is not represented there. Immigrants make up almost half of the neighborhood’s population and more than half of its workforce. And I think it’s great. When I take a walk through Jackson Heights, for example, I see the essence of America as it was supposed to be, a magnet for people from all over the world seeking freedom and opportunity, people like my own grandparents.

And no, Queens is not a hellish nightmare. It may not be lush and green, but it has fewer serious crimes per capita than the rest of New York, and New York, believe it or not, is one of the safest places in the United States. It is also relatively healthy, with a life expectancy about three years higher than that of the United States as a whole. But Trump has declared that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” Look, I know it’s debatable that the MAGA movement [Hagamos que Estados Unidos vuelva a ser grande] It fully meets the classic criteria of fascism, but can we at least agree that its language is increasingly fascist?

And also their policies.

Last Saturday, The New York Times reported that Trump, if he becomes president again, intends to carry out drastic anti-immigration policies: scour the country for immigrants living in the country illegally and build huge camps to… concentrate them before deporting millions of them. Those suspected of belonging to cartels and drug trafficking gangs would be expelled without procedural guarantees. Suspicious for whom, for what reasons? Good question.

If you think that none of this affects you, because you are American citizens, you should know that, on Veterans Day, Trump gave a speech in which he promised to “eradicate” the “thugs of the radical left” who, according to him, are becoming echo of the likes of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini—infest the United States “like a plague.” Who counts as “radical left”? Well, today’s Republicans — not just Trump — have a very broad definition. After all, they systematically accuse Joe Biden of being a Marxist.

Given all this anti-democratic rhetoric, it seems almost in bad taste to point out that a Trumpian war on immigrants would also be an economic disaster. But it would be. Apparently, that’s not what Trumpists believe. That Times article quoted Stephen Miller, who led anti-immigrant operations when Trump was in the White House, stating that mass deportations will be “applauded by American workers, who will now be offered higher wages with better benefits for to fill those jobs.” Very few economists would agree.

If there is anything—beyond outright xenophobia—behind Trump’s hostility toward foreign workers, it appears to be the view that the United States has a limited number of jobs to offer and that immigrants take those jobs away. the natives. However, the truth is that the number of jobs, and therefore the growth of the economy, is limited by the available labor force and not the other way around, except during times of recession.

And the contribution of immigrants to the country’s long-term growth is surprisingly large. Since 2007, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. workforce has increased by 14.6 million. Of these additional workers, 7.8 million—more than half—were foreign-born. Oh, and if these immigrants are taking jobs away from Americans, how is it possible that the unemployment rate is near its lowest level in 50 years? In fact, we desperately need these workers, not least because they will help us meet the needs of an aging population.

Now, they may worry that less educated immigrants will put downward pressure on wages and increase income inequality. But the final conclusion after decades of research on this topic is that this does not seem to happen. Even the least educated immigrants bring different skills and choose different jobs than their native counterparts, so they end up being complements, not substitutes, for local workers. And let’s not forget that Trump officials tried to stop the supply of qualified foreign workers in the American technology sector, apparently believing that this would save good jobs for Americans, when in reality all they would do was undermine our technological advantage.

This is not to deny that sudden waves of immigrants can burden local communities or that we need policies to mitigate these impacts. But that’s very different from a widespread rejection of immigration, which is as American as apple pie, not to mention pizza and bagels, foods brought by earlier immigrants that were once the subject of so much prejudice and hatred like today’s immigrants.

America doesn’t need us to make it great again, because it already is. But if they wanted to destroy that greatness, the two most important things they would do would be reject their commitment to freedom and close their doors to people seeking a better life. Unfortunately, Trump seems determined to do both if he becomes president again.

Paul Krugman He is a Nobel Prize winner in Economics. © The New York Times, 2023

Translation of News Clips

