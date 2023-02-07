Chiara Ferragni moves everyone on the Ariston stage: the dress I can’t see, is actually a drawing of her body

Clare Ferragni she enchanted everyone with her beauty and smile on the Ariston stage. After 11 pm, the co-host changed her clothes and showed herself in an “unveiled” dress.

The first impact showed Chiara Ferragni “naked” on the stage of the most awaited Festival of the year, but the influencer immediately specified that it was not a transparent dress at all, but rather a dress with drawn her body.

Even Amadeus was surprised and asked her the reason behind her gesture and if that light dress had a meaning for her particular meaning.

Bringing attention back to women’s rights, their bodies and how disposing of the female body is, unfortunately, still considered discussed and questionable. That’s the goal behind this look. The idea of ​​a dress that simulated Chiara’s naked body immediately came to us taking inspiration from a creation by @mariagraziachiuri for @dior for spring/summer 2018. Made in the @dior haute couture ateliers, the nude tulle dress reproduces with a trompe l’oeil embroidery @chiaraferragni’s body naturally and freed from the shame they have always imposed on everyone, starting with Eva, the first woman in history induced to feel ashamed.

“A very special meaning“, this is how Ferragni defined it in response to the conductor of the Sanremo Festival. She then read one very long and moving letterdedicated to herself as a child, barely managing to hold back the tears.

The moving letter from Chiara Ferragni

The audience was moved, listening to the most famous influencer on the web, as she spoke to herself, as she told her inner child what she has become today, her fears, her joys, her children. He encouraged her, explained how difficult her life will be for her, but he told her that despite everything, she will make it, because being a woman is not a limit and one must struggle every day.