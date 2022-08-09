Home page World

All of a sudden you learn to appreciate it: the ice cube is about to become a rarity in Spain. © Franziska Gabbert/dpa

That’s when the sangria gets warm. Ironically, in midsummer, the ice cubes in Spain are scarce. Some supermarkets are rationing and gastronomy is following suit.

Madrid – Only the horror prices for a watermelon – and now the ice cubes are in Spain close: This summer brings the Spaniards to their limits. The newspaper “El Mundo” is already talking about “an ice cube crisis”. With the media raving about the issue from country to country, it really does seem to be a matter of national concern, reports costanachrichten.com.

Ice cube crisis in Spain: Some supermarkets are rationing because of hamster purchases

But the following could happen: If you order a cola, you have to reckon with the fact that next to the piece of lemon there is only one lonely ice cube floating in the glass. Supermarkets from the Consum chain in the Valencia region have already reacted and are only handing out two of the coveted two-kilo plastic bags of ice cream per customer. Mercadona still five. Other supermarket chains are now also capping ice cube sales. Not least because of hamster purchases in the branches – you know that from toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s a vicious circle. Because of fruit before a shortage, customers empty the shelves, and the longer it takes to fill them up again,” said the consumer protection organization OCU.

The ice cube crisis, if you like to call the phenomenon that is a by-product of the energy crisis. In normal times, manufacturers prepare for the summer in winter and spring. But because of the high energy prices, ice cube production was shut down or stopped altogether.

Ice cube crisis in Spain: heat waves, energy crisis and fear of Corona

The uncertainty as to whether Corona would spoil business again in the summer also played a role. Now the machines are running at full speed. But the reserves are lacking to meet the demand that is this summer because of the successive heat waves already at a record level, which further exacerbates the situation. The problem started in mid-July, Luis Campos Linares, managing director of the distribution company Hielo Everest in Madrid, told the newspaper El País. And adds: “The producers don’t deliver like they usually do at this time of year. Instead of seven trucks, there is now only one.”

The gastronomy also feels this. The associations appeal to place ice cube orders as early as possible. José Luis Rodríguez, tenant of the La Madreña restaurant on the Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, told “El País” about delivery problems: “Usually when I place an order, the ice cubes are there in half an hour. Last week I ordered ice cubes on a Tuesday, they finally got delivered on Friday.”

Hielo Everest is currently transporting 24 tons of ice cubes and crushed ice per week in the greater Madrid area, in other years it was also 24 tons: but per day. Delivery trucks are at a standstill, staff have been sent on vacation. Hielo Samoyedo in Jaén, Andalusia, is one of the largest ice cube manufacturers in Spain. This company, too, now has no more reserves in midsummer. The stocks were empty too early due to the high demand. Now only the daily production can be sold. “Our customers are ordering three times as much as last year. Even other producers are turning to us,” Juan Rosa Ortega, financial director of Hielo Samoyedo, told El País.

Despite the difficulties, 60 to 70 percent of the orders can still be served. “But small manufacturers in particular did not want to produce a product for stock because of the high energy prices, which they also did not know whether they could sell at all due to the uncertain pandemic situation,” said Ortega. Hielo Norte, an ice cube manufacturer from Badajoz (Extremadura), only produced at night in winter to save on energy costs.

“At the moment the machines are running around the clock. But we can’t catch up. We’ve even had to contact a large company to have them deliver to us,” reports factory boss Antonio Jaime. August in particular will be a “complicated month” due to the many local fiestas and the many tourists who fill bars and restaurants. Two manufacturers in the region have already closed due to a lack of material. “We have also started rationing because otherwise there will come a time when we will no longer be able to supply some customers,” said Jaime.