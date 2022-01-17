The chemical process that I am is looking outside where the low winter sun shines through the branches of the pollard willows. The distance is misty, inside the piano trio in E-flat major by Schubert, played by the Busch trio more than 85 years ago. It sounds a bit like they’re making music in a cookie jar, but oh, how heartbreakingly beautiful they play. That’s what you think: heartbreaking, while nothing is torn, and certainly not your heart, but an indescribable happiness takes possession of you, just for the sake of existence now, on this Sunday afternoon. My existence. But it seems to me, for a few minutes, to be absorbed in existence, in a whole of times, of winters, of music.

WF Hermans was also aware that a person is no more than a chemical process like so many others, a reader recently wrote in a letter to the editor. You hear that often. Man is a complicated chemical process, not yet fully understood, but still. There is nowhere to be found in man or in the brain an ‘I’ or a ‘soul’. No, you don’t have to. The twelfth-century Cistercian monk William of Saint-Thierry already wrote that the soul somehow belonged to the body, “but without sitting inside it and taking up space there, or sitting outside it and taking place there” . By soul, and so is consciousness or I, we do mean something elusive.

Neuroscience does not yet have an answer to the question of what consciousness is. A byproduct of brain activity, some researchers say with a shrug, not really that interesting at all. Funny. For most people, it is exactly that from which they live. If what is so important to our lives cannot be described in a scientific model, it does not follow that we should stop talking about it, but that the natural sciences are not suited to describe everything a human being is.

The label ‘no science’ may be functional within the discourse of neuroscientists, but that doesn’t mean we living humans need to let our experiences take away from us. Science can teach us something, insofar as we had not already established this through self-examination: that there is no continuous and unchanging ‘self’ in us, for example. In fact, everyone knows that – how often people don’t say that they have changed drastically through some event or experience, or through time. That may sound as if a previously established ‘I’ has now given way to a new one, but nobody really perceives or intends it that way.

It’s a fluid, that I-feeling of ours. And indeed, brain damage can change a person drastically, so the material basis of the personality is certainly clear. But that does not mean that we should be identified with chemical (or digital) processes.

‘Where am I?’ is the first question everyone asks when they regain consciousness, even when waking up in the morning. Sometimes the answer is faster than the question: here! In this bed, in this tent, on this ice that I just slammed into the back of my head. The question could also be: where was I? I, everything that feels ‘I’, was gone for a while, but now it’s back. plenty.

And also this Sunday afternoon, low fog, it is there, it is almost unaware of itself, that is the best thing, it looks out, it is moved by what those men played so long ago and it feels one with everything.

Marjoleine de Vos is editor of NRC.