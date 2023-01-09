After the scandal surrounding the Karibu coop managed by his mother-in-law and his wife and the investigations by the Latina Public Prosecutor’s Office into the management of personnel within the reception facility for migrants, Aboubakar Soumahoro announces that he has left the Green-Left Alliance parliamentary group to join the Mixed.

The motivation is the lack of support from the top management, in detail Angelo Bonelli and Nicola Fratoianni, who according to the former trade unionist would not have spent enough time to defend him while details gradually emerged that increasingly compromised his position and his defender of exploited workers.

“I was frankly amazed and saddened, with the exception of a few MPs, by the absence of human solidarity and political support from the Green-Left Alliance (AVS) parliamentary group, with which I was elected as an independent,” said Soumahoro.

After careful and painful meditation on the human and political level – he explained – I made the decision to join the Mixed parliamentary group, leaving the AVS group, to continue my work as a parliamentarian”.

In a dossier, the deputy tried to counter all the accusations that he had received in recent months, speaking of an “unjustified fury”: “At the end of 2021, I read some press articles about the non-payment of some Karibu employees – he replies – and despite not having any direct interest in cooperatives, I asked for immediate clarifications in this regard. I was informed that all the money needed to pay the salaries had not yet been received, that the public bodies had been solicited, and – so I was told – that hopefully everything would be resolved in a reasonable time”.

Soumahoro also defended his wife, Liliane Murekatete, who was attacked for appearing in some photographs in expensive clothes.

The deputy tried to explain the reason for so much uproar around his figure: “A black person is fine as long as he is a ‘courtyard negro’, as long as he protests with banners, which I have done a thousand times and I will never stop doing , if he is poor and on the margins. But if he tries to make a leap in quality, it immediately disturbs ”.

On his decision to join the Misto, the terse response of the leader of the Greens Angelo Bonelli: “I have nothing to say about this, except that we are terribly disappointed humanly by this person”.