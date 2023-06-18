That is without, Nico Hülkenberg loses P2, his fantastic second place. In addition, a number of things happened that lead to a different starting position.

Qualifying for the GP Canada 2023 was once again old-fashioned Canadian. Nice and cold and lots of rain. That always creates more spectacle than a dry Spain, to call a side street. It also ensures a nice result, with some surprises on the starting grid.

Nico Hülkenberg loses P2

But given some violations, the race management had to intervene. We start with the most annoying and that is for Nico Hülkenberg. The German performed the impossible yesterday by putting his Haas in P2. He did that just before the red flag. Unfortunately, he then drove a little too fast.

In the mini-sectors it was 1.5 seconds below the delta and that is not allowed. There still seemed to be confusion and there was certainly no intent involved. Normally there is a 10 place grid penalty, but Hülkenberg gets it three place penalty considering the circumstances. He also gets a point on his super license.

Carlos Sainz also on the mat

But more happened. A penalty that everyone saw coming was for the obstruction of Pierre Gasly by Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard was preparing for a fast lap, but Gasly was almost done with his. Gasly had to swerve to avoid a crash, taking Gasly’s lap. Sainz gets a 3 place grid penalty.

Even Lance Stroll

Then the Local Hero, Lance Stroll. He did something similar yesterday. He got in the way of that other Alpine, that of Esteban Ocon. Now Stroll had his reasons. He was on the soft tires (slicks) and didn’t want to leave the racing line before starting his fast lap. Ocon was hindered by this. However, the race management thinks that Stroll could have stepped aside, the Canadian gets a three place grid penalty.

And Tsunoda too

Finally, there is Yuki Tsunoda. He will also be punished! And no, not for hindering Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari. That moment was examined, but the stewards judged that there was not enough time for AlphaTauri and Tsunoda to react properly. However, Tsunoda will be punished for hindering Nico Hülkenberg.

Adjusted starting grid for the 2023 Canadian GP:

This ensures a considerably adjusted starting grid compared to the result of the qualification.

1. VERSTAP

2. Alonso

3.Hamilton

4. Russell

5. Hulkenberg

6. Ocon

7. Norris

8. Pistri

9. Albon

10.Leclerc

11. Sainz

12. Perez

13. Magnussen

14. Bottas

15. Gasley

16. Stroll

17. THE FRIES

18. Sargent

19. Tsunoda

20.Zhou

