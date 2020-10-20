“I have seen some girls who have given each other a hug and nobody has scolded them. And it was in front of their parents. I don’t want to give hugs because there is a virus. Aitana Romero, five years old, explains how she has seen a prohibited contact between two classmates this Thursday at the door of her Guadalquivir school in Sanlúcar de Barrameda (Cádiz). And he tells it with astonishment and a tone of complaint after hearing at home that hugs at school are forbidden for the moment.

This week has been the reunion for millions of students who have returned to classrooms, some with enthusiasm, others with fear, most with joy and physical distance out of respect for the invisible presence of the virus. At the entrance and exit of the classrooms, they have greeted each other, sometimes hugged, with close physical contact between the Infant students – up to five years old – and further afield in Primary and Secondary.

Vicent Mañés, director of the Bertomeu Llorens i Royo school in Catarroja (Valencia), explained how his 250 students have arrived “with the lesson learned”. “The most difficult thing is keeping your distance. It’s clear in the classroom, eating and in the lines too, but in the yard hours, playing tag and remembering to keep their distance is difficult, ”he explains. For babies and up to three years, the scenario is different: “Our age does not have a safety distance or masks for them and families are aware that they must be held and cuddled”, illustrates Vicky Otero, director of the Nubes nursery school 2 of Madrid, which remains oblivious to contagions.

Faced with the new school normality, the left hand of teachers is essential. “In many schools, younger children have been taught to apologize with a hug or a kiss, to stand in line in contact or shaking hands, and now that cannot be done. It is difficult for the little ones to internalize these changes, so parents and teachers have to have a lot of patience and empathy. And of course, do not scold if these situations occur ”, says Juan Castilla, an expert psychologist in emotional intelligence.

Can health and safety standards influence student learning?

“There is a danger of returning to an individual pedagogy and where knowledge is not built between everyone, that there is a step back and the teacher speaks and each student does their homework. Learning is social and children learn with others, through their peers, in a very marked way in Infant and Primary. It is a matter of thinking with imagination and continuing collaborative work in the classroom, a space for coexistence ”, warns Elisa Martín Ortega, pedagogue and professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid.

At an early age, socialization is the main task of the school and collective experiences penetrate more in the student, according to experts. “It is important to combine hygiene measures with affective needs. Telling them not to touch is problematic and it would be necessary to preserve that they can have as normal a social interaction as possible, ”adds Martín Ortega.

Regarding the effects on the mental health of the students, Castilla warns: “Human beings need interpersonal contact and this occurs at all ages, but more so at the earliest. Having to change these behaviors obviously negatively affects the emotional and psychological growth that children need. Psychological and emotional health is just as important as biological health ”.

In Seville, Pedro Márquez has seduced his son Ramón, a student at the Joaquín Turina school, with games so that he would give oriental greetings to his friends, bowing down, and bumping his elbows “instead of jumping on top of Madrid’s cousins,” he says sarcastically. “At the moment it responds well for the herd effect. In there not so many things are going to change because the mask, distance and hand washing protocols are impossible to maintain ”, he says.

At his side, Marta Rodríguez comments that “the worst thing that children have is not playing with other classes.” Several parents made jokes and bets about how long it would take for school to register a serious outbreak and send their children back home.

Two blocks from the Turina is the Maestra Isabel Álvarez school, which this Thursday had itineraries marked for the entrance with brightly colored posts. “I see children quite aware, especially when traveling, for which they must wear a mask,” commented the head of studies, Alberto Díaz. Primary students were given some gel on their hands and they all passed their shoes on mats that were frequently sprayed with disinfectant spray. “I have not seen hugs. And the children should wear three masks a day, to change them every four hours and another in case one of the two breaks down, ”explained Eva, the mother of a student.

“A good thing is that when the pandemic passes, at least the school [Joaquín Turina] will maintain soap and hygiene, which should be the same or better than at home. Until now they preferred having dirty children rather than cleaning the bathrooms often, ”Márquez censures as a teaching.

