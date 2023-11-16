If there isn’t a huge Max Verstappen in Las Vegas, what is?

It’s really going to happen, the first race in decades in Las Vegas. The men and women who staff the racing teams have long been present in the gambling city of gambling cities and, apart from a few minor bumps, nothing stands in the way of a successful racing weekend.

Bumps? Literally and figuratively. Literally because the race will take place in a parking lot and the track is quite bumpy and secondly because it is expected to be only 5 degrees during the race.

Taking into account the fact that the Pirellis do not perform well in the cold and the teams have hardly any data about the track, this could cause quite a few slip-ups.

But there’s more. And that’s big. Very large.

Max Verstappen in Las Vegas

There are laps driven along the Sphere. And for those who don’t know exactly what the Sphere is, it’s that enormous dome-shaped dome in which U2 currently performs its concerts. Together with a Dutch drummer, Bart van den Berg from Krezip. But that’s besides the point.

The Sphere is equipped with millions of LED lights on both the inside and outside, which together can show the coolest animations. And therein lies the next problem. That’s quite distracting.

Therefore the FIA ​​has decided that not just everything can be shown when the drivers drive past the Sphere. For example, the colors red, yellow and blue will not be displayed. The drivers pay a lot of attention to this while driving and you don’t want them to dive into the anchors if a yellow area is visible on the Sphere.

Max Verstappen goes a little further. He especially hopes that his own court will not be visible life-size on the Sphere soon. That distracts him quite a bit, he says. So much so that he immediately slams his car into the wall when he sees his own head.

On the other hand, that might be a good thing for the excitement of the race. So let’s see if they dare to put Max Verstappen’s head on the Spehere.

Would be quite a laugh.

This article No huge Max Verstappen to be seen in Las Vegas first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#huge #Max #Verstappen #Las #Vegas