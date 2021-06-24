videoAt least one person has been killed in the Miami apartment complex disaster. Ten people were pulled from the rubble alive. Authorities expect the death toll to rise. The hope for more survivors is slim. “The building is as flat as a pancake.”



Foreign editors



Jun 24 2021











The twelve-storey Champlain Towers South apartment complex is located on the beach north of Miami. Surveillance images show how the wing on the sea side suddenly collapses. At least 70 of the 130 apartments have been destroyed. A resident, who was not at home at the time, showed images from a camera in her apartment. It shows how the walls begin to vibrate and debris suddenly falls down.

From the air you can see how a complete wing of the complex has been swept away. © Getty Images



9/11

Residents of surrounding buildings were awakened by the alarm going off and sirens. “I have never seen so many ambulances and police at the same time in my life. It literally felt like 9/11,” Manuel Ruiz told CNN. “At the back, the building has been completely swept away.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Fiorella Terenza, who lives in the building next door, heard a loud bang, as if it were a thunderstorm. But no lightning followed, she told CNN. “This rumble was very different, very strange. And there was something wrong with this sound. It was too strong, too violent. It almost felt like a shock wave coming from the next building.”

Nicholas Balboa was walking his dog at the time of the disaster. Suddenly he felt the ground shake beneath his feet. He saw huge clouds of dust, he told CNN. He walked to the back of the building. “It was eerily quiet, like in a horror movie.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Balboa heard someone scream. As he followed the sound, he saw little fingers moving under a mound of concrete and twisted metal. ,,The boy said: can you see my hand? He reached his hand up through the rubble. I saw his hand and fingers move.”

Mattress

Balboa alerted rescuers. They pulled the boy out of the rubble. He was under a mattress and bed frame. “He was probably asleep,” Balboa said. “I can only imagine how many people were in their apartments, sleeping or watching TV or whatever. Unbeknownst to them, the building was about to break.”

Rescuers use sniffer dogs to search for survivors. © AP



Hundreds of rescuers from miles around have mobilized to help search. Detection dogs are also used. Ten people were pulled from the rubble alive. In the part of the building that is still standing, the fire brigade took dozens of residents from the balconies with ladders.

Mayor Charles Burkett of the stricken municipality of Surfside does not expect any survivors to be found. He warns that the death toll will rise further. “This is a terrible disaster. In the United States, buildings don’t just collapse.”



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

It is still unknown how many people were in the building. These were large, expensive apartments, some of which were also for sale. According to the manager of the complex, many people were at home at the time of the disaster.

The complex was built in 1981. How it could collapse is a mystery. There was work on the roof, but it is not known whether that played a role.

“I can’t describe it,” Burkett said. “It’s like a bomb has hit. As if it were a building like you see in the Third World suddenly collapse. It has become as flat as a pancake. There is less than 30 centimeters of rubble left from each floor.”