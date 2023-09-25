Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 00:27

















The fourth edition of the ‘No home without food’ campaign, promoted by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation and CaixaBank, has collected 54,693 euros in the Region of Murcia and 1,839,800 euros throughout Spain. This total amount is the equivalent of 1,672 tons of basic food, which will be distributed through the 54 food banks associated with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (Fesbal) and its 7,500 collaborating social entities. Thanks to the donations collected, 6,110 people in vulnerable situations will be guaranteed basic food for 12 months.

This year’s campaign sought to respond to the chronic nature of poverty and the difficulties that food banks face in supplying food due to rising prices. Aware of the urgency, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation has contributed to the campaign with a global contribution of one million euros.

«At Fesbal we feel very grateful for the great support of the ‘No home without food’ campaign, which year after year gains importance and prominence and offers a means of direct collaboration between Spanish society and the beneficiaries of the Food Banks, which currently stand at 1.25 million people. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation as the promoter of the initiative and to each of the donors who have collaborated,” highlights the director of Fesbal, Francisco Greciano.

Unit example



«In times of difficulty it is essential to join forces to be close to the people who need it most. For this reason, for four years we have promoted and contributed to this campaign in favor of food banks and the thousands of families suffering from food poverty in our country. Once again, we want to thank all the citizens and companies that have joined this request for help,” says the deputy general director of the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation, Marc Simón.

More than 6,000 people in vulnerable situations will be guaranteed basic food for 12 months

«In a context like the current one, for CaixaBank it is an unavoidable commitment to facilitate donations, thanks to the technological power of our digital channels, to act as a speaker through our network of offices and to carry out volunteer activities to put ourselves at the service of food banks and society,” says the director of Social Action at CaixaBank, Josep Parareda.

Active help



The electronic channels of the ‘No home without food’ campaign will remain operational until October 31. People who want to collaborate can still send their donation through Bizum with a contribution to cause 38014. You can also collaborate through the CaixaBank ATM network, through the CaixaBankNow digital banking platform and on the www portal .caixabank.es for donors who are not clients of the entity.

This campaign fights against the chronic nature of poverty and the difficulties faced by food banks

Both Fesbal, the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation and CaixaBank make a new call to companies and Spanish society to continue showing their solidarity with those who need it most.

Four successful editions The ‘No home without food’ campaign was launched for the first time in 2020 to respond to the socioeconomic crisis derived from the pandemic. Between the four editions held since then, more than 9.3 million euros have been raised, three million euros of which by the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation. Thanks to these donations, 9,500 tons of basic food have been obtained for groups in vulnerable situations.