You always find the holy cities hidden in the interior, or chosen to be in the bosom of a mountain in isolation shrouded in mystery and concealment, or surrounded by mountains so that the people of Mecca are more aware of its valleys, or secluded in a place far from the cities and their noise, and what civilization may bring of sins to the religious community. You will not find a holy city facing the sea, because the sea is always a path leading to strangers, and a bridge suitable for all times and places for enemies to cross to it.

Kathmandu, for example, is a holy city for Buddhists and some Hindus. It is located in a valley surrounded by four Himalayan mountains. It was founded in the eighth century AD (723 AD). It got its name from the Kathmandu Temple, or the wooden temple.

The Syrian city of Maaloula may have initially been a church project in a mountain cave, either as a religious escape or a refuge from persecution. Its inhabitants, Christians and Muslims, still speak Aramaic, the language of Christ. The name Maaloula in Aramaic means “entrance or passage” or “the ravine” that split the mountain to protect Saint Mar Thecla from the Roman soldiers. On the sides of this ravine there are rooms, entrances, retreats, and a water canal, to which Christians make pilgrimages for blessings, seeking healing, and in response to prayers. Maaloula is 1,500 meters above sea level, and its history dates back to the tenth century BC.

Mecca, its history is said to date back to 4000-2000 BC, the first to inhabit it were the giants, then the sons of Jurhum, and it was associated with the Prophet Abraham and his son Ishmael, and his wife Hagar, who rebuilt the Kaaba after the first construction by the angels. Ishmael and Hagar were buried in the Kaaba, and the third construction was in 608 AD, when the Quraysh decided to protect it from floods and torrents. It has many names, and it is at the base of valleys and ravines, and is surrounded by mountains.

Jerusalem is Yerushalayim in Hebrew, or Yebus, or Ur Salem, meaning the foundations of Salem, and Salem is the god of dusk among the Canaanites, and it has other names. Its history goes back to the Jebusites, a branch of the Canaanites 4000 years BC, and thus it is one of the oldest cities in the world. It has its importance to the Jews after David made it the capital in 1000 BC, and to the Christians because Christ was crucified there, and to the Muslims it is the first of the two Qiblahs and the third of the two Holy Mosques. It is located on a plateau surrounded by the Hebron Mountains, and throughout its long history it has been exposed to invasions, destruction, sieges, and all the catastrophes of history and natural disasters.

These are cities that are sacred to peoples, and there are others that come after them, but their geographical nature is all the same, and talking about them leads us towards the path to the Vatican, the great fortress of Christianity today, which is an ancient place, but as a relatively modern name, dating back to 1929 after the “La Tranne” agreement, where the Kingdom of Italy allowed the establishment of a city within the city of Rome, which took its name “Vatican”, which means “the place of prophecies”, and the root of the name is derived from the Latin “vaticinari” which means to prophesy or “prophesy”, and originally “Vatica” or in Latin “Vaticum”, which is the name of an Italian island, and the Romans called it “Ager Vaticanus”, and the place, called the Vatican Hill, will transform from a place where Christians are persecuted to their capital in modern history, and a source of their pride.. and tomorrow we will continue.