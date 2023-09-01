ARTICLE UPDATED

The car market did not go on vacation this year in August: 79,756 new cars were sold in the month just past, with a double-digit increase (+12%) compared to August 2022, when the market showed the first sign of recovery with a growth of 9.9% after a long series of negative months. This means that in the first eight months, with a total of 1,040,560 registrations, the market is flying: we are up 20.3% compared to 865,084 in January-August 2022, but with 285,000 fewer cars (-21.5%) compared to 2019.

The car market by brands (Pdf)

If this rate of increase were maintained until the end of the year, 2023 could close with 1,583,993 registrations and therefore with a 20% growth over 2022. Good but we are still far from the pre-crisis and pre-covid numbers. But that’s not all: there are other worrying data. From the economic survey conducted at the end of August by Promoter Studies Center in fact, elements emerge that support the thesis of the possible achievement of the volume of registrations mentioned above throughout 2023, “but it should be immediately specified – they explain to Promotor – that the level indicated is far from satisfactory as in order to cope with the need to replace older and therefore more polluting and less safe cars would require a volume of registrations of no less than 2,000,000 units per year. Failure to reach such a level has long been forcing many motorists to keep cars in operation that would have long since been scrapped. The radiation data from the Public Automobile Register (PRA) released by ACI is particularly eloquent on the matter. In 2019, the annual radiation was 1,540,680. In 2021 they were still 1,491,281, but in 2022 they fell to 1,051,834 and in 2023 they are falling again and could reach below 1,000,000”.

And the age-old problem of Km0 returns: “”More than half of the registrations in August were made in the last 3 days of the month”, comments Salvatore Saldino, Country Manager of Dataforce Italy. “Any examples? Lancia registered 81.3% of its volumes in the final rush, DR 75.6% (of which 72.8% km0 and, of its km0, so far 20% disbarred for export), Citroen 71, 8%, Fiat and Opel 67%. Another interesting point is that only thanks to Tesla and his policy of “democratizing” the electric sector, for the first time BEVs have exceeded 5% of the share, always confirming that only the price is the determining factor for the growth of this type of means. Finally, a small preview of the rental data by operator, the very strong acceleration of UnipolRental in the commercial vehicle sector which registered more than all the other companies in August, now touching the first and second position of Leasys and Arval on the cumulative”.

Top 50 August (Pdf)

And the electric? Slight positive signal in August: the BEV car share rose to 5.0% in the month, overtaking plug-in hybrids (PHEV) which remained at 4.1%, and the overall ECV share rose to 9.1%.

But the situation for electric vehicles remains critical, both for the overall figure for the first eight months (BEV at 3.9%, PHEV at 4.6%) which places us at the bottom of the five major European markets, and for negative prospects that come from the data on incentives: the draw from January to today is down compared to 2022 by 25% and 37% respectively on BEV and PHEV for individuals, and by 54% and 72% for legal entities. The projection of these data at the end of the year shows a total residual of around 316 million, equal to 55% of the available funds, which would add up to the 272 million left over from the 2022 funds, for an unspent total of around 588 million.

“The critical situation of the electricity market, which helps prevent the ecological transition from taking off in Italy, is generated by an ill-designed incentive scheme, which penalizes customers due to an unjustifiably reduced price-cap from 50k to 35k, and in practice it effectively excludes companies by limiting their usability to rental only with halved bonuses”, remarked the President of theUNRAE Michael Crisci.

Of the same opinion is Roberto Vavassori, President of ANFIA: “To support the recovery of the sector – he explains – and, above all, the renewal of the fleet in an ecological key, it is important to accelerate the announced remodulation of the incentives currently in force for the purchase of very low and zero emission cars. Furthermore, it is essential to reallocate the 250 million euros left over from the 2022 eco-bonus, in addition to the approximately 300 million that are accumulating in the current year”.