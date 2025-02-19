He No Hodgkin lymphoma (LNH) or no lymphoma Hodgkinian It is a term that is used to define many types of cancer that share characteristics and that begin in a type of white blood cells: lymphocytes. Non -Hodgkin lymphoma is located in the lymphatic system composed of: lymph, lymphatic vessels, lymph nodes, spleen, tonsils, thymus and bone marrow.

It usually affects adults, men and women although it is more frequent in men. There have also been cases in children. In Spainaccording to data from the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology, it occupies the ninth place in cases of death by tumor although the percentage of mortality by this tumor is decreasing.

Causes of no Hodgkin lymphoma

Unknown

No specific causes have been defined that have been identified as responsible for the appearance of a non -Hodgkin lymphoma except that in cases where the immune system is weakened, the number of lymphocytes increases because the old ones do not die, continue to grow and divide that the organism does not stop producing new lymphocytes.

The surplus leads to the accumulation of lymphocytes in the lymph nodes. In addition, several LNH risk factors have been pointed out such as:

– Age.

– It is more frequent in men than in women although some types of LNH appear more in women.

– It is more common in developed countries.

– Family history.

– Obesity or overweight.

– Exposure to certain chemicals such as benzene, certain herbicides and insects; However, these associations have not yet been conclusively demonstrated.

– Exposure to chemotherapy.

– Radiation exposure.

– Have a weakened immune system or an autoimmune disease such as rheumatoid arthritis.

– Have infections that affect the DNA of lymphocytes such as HIV.

– Infections that maintain the constantly active immune system such as that produced by the Helicobacter pylori bacteria.

– Breast implants that they have rough surfaces.

There are several types of lymphocytes: the B, T and NK. B lymphocytes are responsible for producing antibodies (immunoglobulins); T lymphocytes are produced in the bone marrow and mature in the thymus, a gland that is part of the adaptive immune system; and NK (natural killer) lymphocytes or natural murderous cell has as a function the destruction of infected and/or cancerous cells. Depending on the type of lymphocytes that it has ill must be included in the classification of the lymphoma (Lymphoma of origin B, T lymphoma, Lymphoma of NK origin).

The classification of no Hodgkin lymphomas can be by:

– Slow or indolent growth. They can be very difficult to cure if they are very widespread. Some types are: Lymphoma of small lymphocytes or follicular lymphomas.

– Fast or aggressive growth. They are potentially mortal if they are not treated early. Some types are: large cell lymphoma, lymphoblastic lymphoma or burkitt lymphoma.

– If its origin is foreign, outside the lymph nodes, its name will depend on the situation of the lymphocyte that originated the tumor: cutaneous lymphoma, brain lymphoma, pulmonary lymphoma, testicular lymphoma, gastrointestinal lymphoma …

– If its origin is nodal, in a lymphatic ganglion, its name depends on the ganglion.

No Hodgkin lymphoma symptoms

Very varied

The symptomatology of the Non Hodgkin lymphoma depends, above all, on the specific type but most patients present:

– Palpable inflamed nodes (lymphadenopatery).

– Fever, which can be greater than 38 ºC.

– Weight loss that may exceed 10% of body weight.

– Profuse sweating without explanation for other causes.

– Fatigue.

– Lack of appetite.

– General discomfort.

– Itching (pruritus).

– Headache.

– Cough.

– Difficulty breathing.

– Bone pain.

– Abdominal pain.

Non -Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis

Palpable lymph nodes

The physical exam is essential to detect a non -Hodgkin lymphoma since palpable lymph nodes are detected in that procedure. The specialist can request blood and urine analysis; Image tests with computerized tomography (TC), magnetic resonance (RM) or positron emission tomography (PET). In addition, a biopsy of the ganglia of a minimum of 1 centimeter will be required. You can also perform a fine needle aspiration puncture (PAAF).

If the diagnosis is confirmed the next step is to determine the stadium: 0, I, II, III or IV.

– Stage I affects a single region of lymph nodes or a single organ or extralinphatic area.

– Stadium II affects two or more regions of lymph nodes on the same side of the diaphragm, a single extrainphathic organ and its regional lymph nodes.

– Stadium III affects lymph nodes on both sides of the diaphragm in addition to including affectation of an overralinphatic organ or area and involving the spleen.

– Finally, stadium IV is the disseminated affectation of one or more extraordopatic areas with association of lymph nodes or without it. With isolated involvement of an extralinphathic area and there is regional or distant ganglion complication. If E E extraganglionic lymphoid malignments are designated in separate, but close tissues, of the main lymphatic conglomerates.

If the specialist uses letters A or B indicates that, if A, there are no significant symptoms result of cancer. If it is B there are significant signs such as persistent and high fever, greater than 38 ° C, involuntary thinning greater than 10% and intense nocturnal sweating.

Non -Hodgkin lymphoma treatment and medication

It depends on the LNH type

If the type of no Hodgkin lymphoma is not very active, regular reviews are probably programmed every few months to control the disease and its progress.

If the lymphoma is indolent and is in stage I and II the oncologist may consider a treatment with radiotherapy or chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In stages III and IV you can vary from expectant observation to active treatment with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or biological therapies with monoclonal antibodies (rituximab) or radioimmunotherapy. In aggressive LNH, treatment is usually based on chemotherapy and rituximab.

Non Hodgkin Lymphoma Prevention

No prevention

No specific measures have been defined to prevent a LNH except trying to avoid modifiable risk factors such as obesity, chemical exposure, limit the risk of exposure to certain infections and do your best to maintain a healthy immune system.