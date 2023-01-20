Washington Post: CIA boss secretly talked to Zelensky
CIA Director William J. Burns secretly traveled to Kiev last week to see President Volodymyr Zelensky. That reports The Washington Post Thursday according to sources. During the call, Burns briefed the Ukrainian president on what he expects Russia to be planning militarily in the coming weeks and months.
According to the newspaper, Burns is a respected figure in Kiev for his accurate warning in January 2022, when he said Russian troops would try to take Ukraine’s Antonov airport. His message, which was personally delivered, was based on a US intelligence assessment. This made Ukraine better able to defend the airport.
Currently, Ukrainian and Russian forces are engaged in an intense war of attrition in eastern Ukraine around Bachmut. The city has relatively little strategic value, but has acquired symbolic importance for both parties. Particularly for Russia, which has not captured a major Ukrainian city since last summer.
No heavy tanks in new US support package
The United States has pledged another $2.5 billion (2.3 billion euros) in military aid to Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense announced this on Thursday evening. The package does not contain the Ambrams heavy tanks requested by Kiev. The US is sending as many as 90 armored vehicles and 59 Bradley fighting vehicles.
In recent days, German officials have indicated that they will not send their Leopard tanks to Ukraine unless the US agrees to send their Ambrams tanks to Kiev. With the US again not sending Ambrams tanks, the German standoff against supplying weapons to Ukraine will continue.
The US does not want to send the specific tanks, given the logistical costs of maintaining them. “They have a hold on us,” said a senior Biden government official, against CNN. “The Germans are demanding tanks for tanks and will not budge on the other offers the US has made to urge Berlin to send the Leopards.”
On Friday, political leaders from fifty countries will meet at the German airbase Ramstein to coordinate support for Ukraine.
