Washington Post: CIA boss secretly talked to Zelensky

CIA Director William J. Burns secretly traveled to Kiev last week to see President Volodymyr Zelensky. That reports The Washington Post Thursday according to sources. During the call, Burns briefed the Ukrainian president on what he expects Russia to be planning militarily in the coming weeks and months.

According to the newspaper, Burns is a respected figure in Kiev for his accurate warning in January 2022, when he said Russian troops would try to take Ukraine’s Antonov airport. His message, which was personally delivered, was based on a US intelligence assessment. This made Ukraine better able to defend the airport.

Currently, Ukrainian and Russian forces are engaged in an intense war of attrition in eastern Ukraine around Bachmut. The city has relatively little strategic value, but has acquired symbolic importance for both parties. Particularly for Russia, which has not captured a major Ukrainian city since last summer.