Mayor of Kyiv: Vitali Klitschko (right), here with Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) in the Ukrainian capital. © IMAGO / photo library

The Russian army continues to attack Ukrainian infrastructure. With a view to heating, electricity and water supply, Kiev’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko warns. An expert believes in resilience.

Munich/Kyiv – The attacks on critical infrastructure continue in the Ukraine war. Kyiv accuses Russia of “energy terrorism,” while missiles and Iranian Shahed-type kamikaze drones hit substations in particular.

Because of bombardment by Russian army: is Ukraine facing the “most difficult winter”?

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Wereshtschuk therefore called on compatriots who had fled not to return home for the time being and “if possible to spend the winter abroad”. Ukraine is facing “the most difficult winter since independence”, declared Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

“Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been in the enemy’s crosshairs since the first day of the war,” he said. Striking: Until the start of the war on February 24, the Ukrainian power grid was linked to the networks of Belarus and Russia, which is why the attackers are apparently well informed about the locations of transformers in the high-voltage grid. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Russian bombings have now damaged around 40 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has now warned the capital’s roughly 2.8 million residents to prepare for the worst this winter. This means that, for example, the power goes out at night and apartments remain dark, or that – despite cold temperatures – it may not be possible to heat.

Ukraine war: Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko warns with regard to energy supply

“We’re doing everything we can to avoid that. But let’s be honest, our enemies are doing everything to ensure that the city is without heating, without electricity, without water supply in general, so that we all die. The future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations,” former boxer Klitschko told state media on Sunday (November 6). Only on October 11 in Kyiv were all three large power plants attacked several times.

At the weekend there were hourly alternating power outages in the metropolis and the surrounding area in order to relieve the network in this precarious situation. Power outages are also planned in the nearby regions of Chernihiv, Cherkassy, ​​Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava, Ukraine’s state-owned utility Ukrenergo said.

Meanwhile, Russia, which is now said to be recruiting criminals for its army itself, continues to exert pressure: according to ZDF, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev declared that the energy supply situation would improve if Ukraine stopped annexing the four regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Recognize Zaporizhia and Kherson.

Kamikaze drone from Iran? This photo is supposed to show a “Shahed 136” just before the impact in Kyiv. © Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

Ukraine War: Kyiv sets up heating points for winter

However, the government in Kyiv firmly rejects this, and instead the municipalities are preparing for the threat. According to Klitschko, the capital is planning around 1,000 heating points, which may not be enough for almost three million inhabitants, it said. “The worst thing would be if there was no electricity, no water and no district heating at all,” Klitschko previously wrote on the short message service Telegram: “In this case, we are preparing over 1,000 heating points in our city.”

More precisely: In order to be independent of the rest of the infrastructure, the locations are equipped with generators. Essential supplies such as water are literally to be bunkered there.

Attacks on critical infrastructure aren’t just happening in Kyiv. An example: At the end of October, a Russian guided missile of the Kalibr type hit a substation in Mykolaiv, and the lights went out in the city with its formerly almost 500,000 inhabitants.

Ukraine War: Russian attacks on high-voltage transformers and substations

“These attacks were clearly not planned by the military, but by Russian energy experts,” Oleksandr Kharchenko, energy adviser in Kyiv, told the news magazine at the end of October mirror: “They know the Ukrainian network and know how to break it down into individual parts.” Russia tried to attack half of the approximately 150 high-voltage transformers, Chartschenko said at the time. At peak times, the country with its approximately 44 million inhabitants has an electricity requirement of 12 gigawatts, which is significantly less than before the start of the war, he explained. However, there was a problem with the transmission, which is why entire streets in Kyiv had to be disconnected from the power grid for hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian air defense fears Iranian-made ballistic missiles. Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on November 1 that Ukraine has no means of defense against Iranian medium-range missiles.

The political scientist András Rácz, an expert for Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Central Asia at the German Society for Foreign Policy (DGAP), therefore expects a new wave of migration to areas “in which the winter can be survived”, as he says in a Guest contribution for the ZDF called. Rácz: “The population will certainly suffer, but most likely they will pass this tough test.” (pm)