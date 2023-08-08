Italy breathes, far from the days of record heat and unbearable sultriness that characterized the month of July. Therefore, even for today and tomorrow the temperatures do not give cause for concern, with as many as 27 out of 27 cities monitored by the Ministry of Health without any alert and therefore marked with the green dot. But if the effect of Cyclone Circe guaranteed a drop in temperatures, giving Italy a summer ‘normality’ and some rain, however, the return of the African anticyclone seems to be getting closer and closer.

To explain it are the experts of ilMeteo.itaccording to which – after a start to the week with residual time – the hot summer will reappear starting from Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 August. Temperatures, they explain, will increase in particular on the northern plains, on the Tyrrhenian regions and on the two major islands where the thermal values ​​will diffusely reach over 34/35°C during the afternoon hours. Indeed, in cities such as Florence or Rome, peaks of up to 36/37°C can be reached. These climatic weather conditions could accompany us for several days, at least until August 15th. Meanwhile, for today, partly cloudy skies are expected in the North, prevailing good weather in the Center and some clouds in the Apennines in the South, sun elsewhere.