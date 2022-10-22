Valentino Rossi’s winter racing program is still being finalized, but there are a couple of hints that the ‘Doctor’ will be back in the car for a competition only in January.

In Barcelona, ​​on the occasion of the last event of the GT World Challenge Europe, during the press conference which was also attended by Motorsport.com, the ‘Doctor’ stated that with Team WRT he is planning the renewal of the contract and the “training” in view of the next season which will see him still engaged in the SRO Motorsports Group series.

After testing the brand new BMW M4 GT3 purchased by the Belgian team for half a day on the ‘Circuit De Catalunya’, Rossi is now resting and enjoying his family, while discussions on upcoming commitments continue.

Valentino Rossi, Team WRT, BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: BMW

The initial idea was to register for the 12h del Golfo, which in mid-December will complete the 2022 of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, but from this point of view Valentino had also already said that it was very difficult to be able to go to Yas Marina, as much as he would have loved to be there.

Initially the WRT Team had entered two cars (without specifying the model), but in the last list issued by the organizers they no longer appear.

Instead, the pair of BMWs are on the list of participants in the 24h in Dubai, as is traditionally scheduled in January to open the 24H Series year, a race that runs a tide of brands and official drivers to prepare all the commitments.

Among the 32 GT3s announced, here are BMW # 7 and # 46, so all that remains is to wait for the official decisions by WRT, Rossi and BMW, with the latter having to choose the starting drivers to support Valentino in this new motoring adventure with the Bavarian brand.