No Green Pass, Telegram suspends the channel “Enough dictatorship”: “Illegal contents must be removed”

These are certainly not good days for the “No Green Pass” movement. After the sensational flop of demonstrations against the new rules, which should have led to the blocking of trains in stations, Telegram suspended the “Enough dictatorship” channel, which was used to channel protest.

“This group – it says – is temporarily inaccessible to allow its moderators to clean it up after some users have posted illegal content. We will reopen the group as soon as the order is restored”.

The measure follows the contacts that the Postal Police has initiated with Telegram in recent days.

