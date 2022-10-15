A nice poster on paper in Sittard: RKC and Fortuna, the two teams in form, met in an atmospheric entourage. The game was certainly entertaining, but there were no goals in a run-your-shit game: 0-0.

RKC, the team that was in the sub-top of the Eredivisie, only lost twice this season. From PSV and from Feyenoord. Fortuna, which had a very rough start and fired trainer Sjors Ultee, scrambled out of the valley after the appointment of Spanish coach Julio Velázquez. The Limburgers have won three of the last four matches.

So that promised something for the spectators, who did feel like a game of football and also made themselves heard. However, the reality was disappointing. Not that it was a boring game without chances, but the spectators want to see goals scored, jump from their seats and it didn’t happen – at least not because of goals. In the opening phase, Iliass Bel Hassani mainly caused Waalwijk’s danger. After that, the home team took the initiative without becoming really dangerous before half-time. See also Slot has to close the gap with Ajax and PSV with new Feyenoord

In the second half it was different and the game seemed to be getting loose in terms of chances. Michiel Kramer immediately opened the score, but he was offside. On the other hand, Mats Seuntjens and George Cox were dangerous, but Burak Yilmaz’s cross was cleared and Cox found the fists of RKC goalkeeper Etienne Vaessen.

Ivor Pandur was important for Fortuna against RKC a number of times. © Pro Shots / Marcel van Dorst- EYE4images



Then it was again up to RKC and Thierry Lutonda, who suddenly took a cross on the shoe. With an excellent reflex, Ivor Pandur prevented the opening goal. And so the game went up and down, until the last minute.

But goals? No, they didn’t fall anymore. Even though RKC was thinking of a penalty kick for the descending Michiel Kramer and on the other hand, Joey Kooij went to the screen deep in injury time on the advice of the VAR to see if Fortuna deserved a penalty, when Burak Yilmaz was detained. The referee did not think it was a penalty and so Fortuna and RKC were stuck at 0-0. See also Netflix series "Buba": The Man of Sorrows dreams of Disneyland

Goal Alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal from your checked club within five minutes during matches. Follow all (international) football in our live football center.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the premier league here.