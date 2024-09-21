Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Despite the successes in Saxony and Thuringia and good polls for the Brandenburg election, Eastern Commissioner Carsten Schneider sees no future for the BSW.

Berlin – The Federal Government’s Commissioner for Eastern Europe, Carsten Schneider (SPD), does not expect that the Sahra Alliance Wagenknecht (BSW) has established itself as a party in the long term. The BSW is probably more of a “one-hit wonder”, he told the Rheinische Post“Sahra Wagenknecht is a polarizing entrepreneur who lacks the ability to inspire people to make progress and to solve concrete problems pragmatically,” he added.

“The BSW is not a party of the future. It is a centrally managed private party with few members that must now show whether it can justify the voters’ trust in responsible state politics,” Schneider continued.

“One-hit wonder”? Sahra Wagenknecht and her party will soon disappear again, according to the Federal Government’s Commissioner for Eastern Europe. © IMAGO/Bernd Elmenthaler

Eastern Commissioner: AfD could gain long-term support among young people

In his opinion, the situation is different with the AfD “I have no illusions that the AfD in particular, with its successes among young people, will have a certain amount of support in the foreseeable future,” he said in an interview. “Attracting companies, excellent research and other location policy measures, on the other hand, will only achieve limited results in the short term.”

The AfD’s top personnel: a coming and going View photo gallery

Election forecast: AfD will stay for at least a decade

It will probably take at least a decade “until a party like the AfD disappears from the scene again,” explained the SPD politician. “The decisive factor will be whether the parties of the democratic center can overcome the major political challenges such as structural change – and how they deal with the AfD strategically.”

Referring to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to station US missiles in Germany without there being a major debate, Schneider said, “The Chancellor has carefully considered these decisions. And the debate is now taking place.” In general, however, there is a lack of “a social debate about our role in the world. But the concerns about an escalation with Russia and a war affect the people of East and West Germany equally.”

State election in Brandenburg: AfD and SPD ahead according to polls

On 22 September the Brandenburg election After elections have already taken place in Saxony and Thuringia, Once again, great attention is focused on the performance of the AfD and the BSWDespite the strong focus on these parties, the SPD and CDU also have good chances in the election campaign.

According to the research group Wahlen, the AfD with 28 percent is only just ahead of the SPD with 27 percent. The Brandenburg Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the AfD regional association as a suspected case of right-wing extremism.

The “Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance” wants to shape German politics View photo gallery

The CDU is at 14 percent in the new poll. The Greens come to 4.5 percent, the Left stands at 4 percent, BVB/Free Voters reach 3.5 percent. This puts them below the five percent hurdle. However, due to a clause it is possible to enter parliament with at least one direct mandate, even if the threshold of five percent is not reached.

The Sahra Wagenknecht alliance received 13 percent. However, 27 percent of respondents do not yet know who or whether they want to vote. (dpa/jal)