Genoa – Carlo Castellano, former founding manager of Esaote e shot in the legs in 1977 in Genoa by the Red Brigadesintervenes on the failed extradition of some Italian terrorists by France on the sidelines of the conference “History in the square” underway at Palazzo Ducale, in Genoa.

“That of France is an absurd choice, history cannot be erased. Even if many years have passed, what happened cannot and must not be forgotten. Our country has done everything possible, but France, as it had already done in past, did not act sensibly and correctly. Those who have chosen to take the path of arms cannot be justified. It’s not so much a problem of individual people, but rather the fact that we still haven’t questioned ourselves enough about what happened”.

Castellano today mainly deals with young people, often meeting school children. But, always on the sidelines of the Palazzo Ducale event, he also intervenes on the Cospito case. “After the attack on Adinofi, a few years ago, FAI sent me a threatening letter saying that nothing would ever be done to the Erzellis for Esaote. They knew my license plate number and where I lived. They followed me. There may be the most absolute dissent but respect for the person is a fundamental thing”.

“I was part of the Communist Party – Castellano tells in front of some Genoese school kids -. Let’s remember that the Red Brigades held their founding congress in 1968. Within our country there is still an armed vein of leftist subversion. Fortunately it is a small part but that must be fought”.