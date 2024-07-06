Home page politics

From: Lukas Rogalla

Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression for over two years. But support from France could dwindle if Le Pen has her way.

Paris – If Marine Le Pen and her right-wing nationalist Rassemblement National (RN) are successful in the second round of the parliamentary elections in France, she plans to prevent any attacks by Ukraine on Russia with French long-range weapons. She emphasized in an interview with the television station CNNthat a prime minister from her party would ensure that French troops would not be stationed in Ukraine under any circumstances, thereby reaffirming her party’s already known positions.

Jordan Bardella, the chairman of the RN, had previously made it clear that Ukraine must be able to defend itself against the Russian war of aggression. However, he spoke out against any equipment that could lead to an escalation of the situation. In particular, he rejected the supply of long-range missiles and weapons to Ukraine that could be used to hit Russian territory.

French ground troops in the Ukraine war? Le Pen opposes Macron’s idea

In contrast, the French President Emmanuel Macron a strategy of ambiguity regarding the defense of Ukraine. He does not fundamentally rule out the deployment of Western ground troops into the attacked country.

Marine Le Pen wants her right-wing nationalist party Rassemblement National to come to power after the French parliamentary elections. (Archive photo) © Blanquart Ch/ANDBZ/ABACA/Imago

The right-wing nationalist parties hope to gain an absolute majority and provide the prime minister in the decisive second round of parliamentary elections next Sunday (July 7). In the first round of voting, they were in the lead, as they were in the European elections, followed by the new left-wing alliance and Macron’s centrist camp in third place. However, according to current polls, they could fall short of an absolute majority.

In France, the determination of the main lines of foreign policy is not in the hands of the Prime Minister but of the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Army. Nevertheless, he is dependent on a majority in the National Assembly for his policies, particularly with regard to the budget. (with dpa)