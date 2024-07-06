Home page politics

From: Simon Schröder

Press Split

Le Pen makes her position clear ahead of the second round of the French election: French troops should not be sent to Ukraine under any circumstances.

Paris – After the electoral success of the right-wing populists in the first round of the French election The bombshell for Ukraine is coming: In the event of an electoral victory of its right-wing nationalist National Rally (RN) In the parliamentary elections, Marine Le Pen wants to prevent Ukraine from attacking targets in Russia with French long-range weapons.

A prime minister of the RN would also ensure that French troops would not be stationed in Ukraine under any circumstances, she told the television station CNN and thereby reaffirmed her party’s previous positions. However, RN leader Jordan Bardella had announced in the run-up to the elections that he would only govern if the party was elected to parliament with an absolute majority. The RN was very strong in the first round of voting, but it is still unclear whether the party will enter parliament with an absolute majority after the elections on July 7.

At the Ukraine War One thing is clear to RN chief Bardella: Ukraine must be able to defend itself against the Russian war of aggression. However, he is against any military equipment that could escalate the situation and does not want to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and weapons that could be used to hit Russian territory.

Thumbs up: The right-wing nationalist French politician Marine Le is satisfied after the publication of the first projections for the first round of voting. © Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Macron proposes ground troops to Ukraine: He does not want to rule anything out

French President Emmanuel Macron is relying on strategic ambiguity in the defence of Ukraine and does not want to rule out the deployment of Western ground troops into the attacked country per se. The current President of France also differs significantly from the RN in terms of foreign policy. Only in May Macron brought the ground troops back into discussion and stressed that he was not ruling anything out, “because we are facing someone who is also not ruling anything out,” said the French President with reference to Russia’s President Wladimir Putin.

After Europe and the USA lifted their weapons restrictions, Ukraine is now allowed to attack Russian positions on Russian territory – a great advantage for the Ukrainian army. In particular, near Kharkiv, Ukraine was able to defend the city and the area near the Russian border against Putin’s army.

What will the government look like under an RN majority after the French elections?

If the RN wins an absolute majority and Bardella actually becomes the next Prime Minister of France, Macron would still be President. The two would then have to come to terms with what is known as “cohabitation”. This peculiarity of the French Republic would mean that Macron would transfer some of his responsibilities to the Prime Minister. The President would, however, continue to be responsible for foreign policy and the army.

However, Le Pen stressed in the CNN interview: “The Prime Minister has the final say.” She continued: “If Emmanuel Macron sends troops into the Ukraine wants to send troops and the Prime Minister is against it, then no troops will be sent to Ukraine.” How that would play out in reality is unclear.

Rassemblement National: Right on the rise in France under Le Pen View photo gallery

Because the major lines of foreign policy are determined in France not actually the prime minister, but the president. Even in a “cohabitation” situation, the president remains the army’s chief of staff. However, he is dependent on a majority in the National Assembly for his policies, not least when it comes to the budget. Nobody knows what the government under Macron would look like with a right-wing populist majority. (sischr/dpa)