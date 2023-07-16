Viaplay will continue to broadcast Formula 1 in the Netherlands, according to Viaplay.

It is becoming a wonderful soap opera: Viaplay in the Netherlands. For years Ziggo was our regular base to complain about in terms of Formula 1 coverage and previews and reviews, now we have to come up with completely different criticism of Viaplay.

It’s in our human DNA to complain about commentators and everything around it. It was no different at Viaplay, of course. Some liked it so much cringy that they watch Viaplay, but still listen to Olav Mol via his radio station. And there seemed to be good news for those people: Ziggo would be back.

Viaplay remains normal (according to Viaplay)

We say ‘would come back’ in this way very consciously, because that is not going to happen. That is what sports marketer and Porsche Taycan driver Chris Woerts says in the program Orange summer. At the time, Woerts was also the one who knew a few days in advance that Ziggo had lost the rights to Viaplay at the time.

Chris indicates in the summer program that he has spoken with Peter Nørrelund. Just, he calls them once in a while. In the conversation with the Viaplay boss of the Benelux, the conclusion is that they will simply stay in the Netherlands.

We will stay strong in The Netherlands. Peter Nørrelund, does a good Mohammed Said al-Sahad imitation.

Um, yes. We will briefly explain these. There’s two things going on that they’re talking about. At the moment we are in the second year that Viaplay broadcasts in the Netherlands. Given the financial concerns of the Swedish streaming service, people speculated on an early departure after this season. That doesn’t seem to happen: next year they will just be there.

Financial position

Then 2025-2028 will remain open. Although Viaplay will certainly participate in the bidding, Ziggo will now be ready to participate. That will happen sometime in July or August of this year. The weakened financial position does play a role here, although the question is to what extent Ziggo wants to go along. Viaplay’s weak position does not mean that Liberty Media is going to sell the rights cheaply. In addition, other parties can of course always register.

In further news: Vanmoof will simply deliver your ordered bicycle, Ja21 will become a democratic party, water is dry, @jaapiyo likes understeer, the CDA has prospects for the future and Nyck de Vries is charmed by Helmut Marko’s leadership qualities. It will be 52 degrees today with a rainbow, sleet and waterfall here and there.

