This morning a fake account declared the death of former US president Jimmy Carter. A profile called “The Carter Center”, the association founded by the dem of him together with his wife Rosalynn Carter, broke the news by misleading many.

URGENT. The Carter Center announces the death of Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of USA. pic.twitter.com/yKOSnWYB9q – The Carter Center (@CarterCenterUS) November 10, 2022

After George HW Bush’s death on November 30, 2018, the 98-year-old Democrat became the oldest surviving former US president. And he still is. The official account of the foundation, which deals with “promoting peace, fighting disease and creating hope around the world” is in fact another, very similar to the fake profile above. A deception that has led the “counterfeiters” to be followed by about 13 thousand followers, compared to almost 100 thousand of the original.

Rain of reports for fake news, especially from users who ran to check if the former president’s profile had been updated on Wikipedia. The suspicious account was also founded in August 2021, while the original one dates back to the dawn of Twitter, in 2009. “This account is a hoax created by the Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti”, the tweet that followed the story.

This account is hoax created by Italian journalist Tommasso Debenedetti. – The Carter Center (@CarterCenterUS) November 10, 2022

Carter was in the White House from 1977 to 1981: he lost the challenge for his re-election with Ronald Reagan. From 1971 to 1975 he was Governor of Georgia. During his tenure he traveled extensively to conduct peace negotiations, monitor elections and promote the prevention and eradication of diseases in developing countries. He won the Nobel Peace Prize for this in 2002. In the 2016 presidential election, he supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. In May 2017, however, he revealed that he had voted for Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Party primary.