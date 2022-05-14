As part of the public policy that the government of the Mexican State must develop, foreign policy is not only constituted as a fundamental tool to protect the integrity of the territory, making national sovereignty prevail at all times, but it is also the ideal means to Activate mechanisms that promote and increase the quality of life of the population.

Unfortunately, just like internal politics, Mexico’s foreign policy is lost under the direction of an improvised, prejudiced, reductionist Morenoite regime that is overwhelmed not only by national reality, but also by international reality.

Without the ability to articulate, for four years this government has lived self-absorbed and without major proposals or causes abroad, causing Mexico to lose great opportunities to promote a more equal and fair international society, and the little it has done has been disastrous for the interest national.

Foreign policy and domestic policy must walk along parallel tracks, but in the same direction: seeking the prosperity of people and the rule of law, as well as the defense of human rights, ultimately being one of the eight principles constitutional provisions that should govern our foreign policy.

Does Mexico’s national interest lie in hindering the holding of international summits that can call for joint efforts to face not only the consequences of a serious economic situation, but also a context of war? Definitely not.

These attitudes obey petty interests, but not those of the Mexican Nation.

As has been demonstrated throughout the governments emanating from the PRI, foreign policy is an essential and effective instrument to promote the economic development of our country, while contributing to peace, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.

But with Morena it is not like that. In its visit to five sister countries of Central America and the Caribbean, the Federal Executive Power did not promote cooperation for the development of those nations, but in fact decimated the relationship with the United States in an effort to promote personalistic and ineffective programs that in Mexico have not had any positive results to overcome poverty, reduce crime and promote development.

The group in power is being irresponsible not only with Mexicans, but also with our Latin American brothers.

Morena heads the worst government our country has had in its history and the consequences of her international myopia will have serious consequences for our people. It is not with improvisation, whims or foolishness that the prestige and respect of a Nation is built.