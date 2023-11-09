Statement came after Mossad claimed to have helped the corporation in the operation against alleged Hezbollah members

The minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinostated this Thursday (9.nov.2023) that “no foreign force rules” at Federal Police (Federal police). The statement came after the Mossad, Israel’s intelligence service, reported on Wednesday (Nov 8) that it assisted the corporation’s investigations against alleged Hezbollah members in Brazil.

Dino used his official profile on X (former Twitter) to make the statements. He also said that “no representative of a foreign government can claim to anticipate” result of an investigation by the Brazilian Federal Police that is still ongoing. An operation launched by the PF on Wednesday (Nov 8) resulted in the arrest of 2 men suspected of planning attacks on synagogues and Jewish buildings in Brazil.

“Brazil is a sovereign country. Legal and police cooperation exists on a broad basis, with countries of different ideological hues, based on international agreements”he wrote.

The minister also said that the PF operation “about a possible case of terrorism” was due to a decision by the Brazilian Judiciary, and that whether or not there is evidence of the crime, it is “It is the duty of the PF to investigate to confirm or not the hypotheses.”

“The conduct of the Federal Police derives exclusively from Brazilian laws, and has nothing to do with international conflicts. It is not up to the PF to analyze foreign policy issues […] The investigations began before the outbreak of the ongoing tragedies on the international scene.”he said.

Dino stated that he appreciated the international cooperation in the investigation, but that “repels” what “any foreign authority considers directing Brazilian police bodies, or using investigations that we are responsible for for the purposes of promoting their political interests”. Here it is below: