The Ukraine war continues. But combat morale is apparently dwindling among Russian soldiers. Complaints about the conditions in the military are piling up.

Bakhmut – The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut remains in the Ukraine war continue to be hard fought. But apparently Kiev’s troops could take Bakhmut shortly. Meanwhile, Russian soldiers spoke up. They criticized the conditions in the army and addressed their families in a video. That’s what he reported Business Insider citing a Telegram video by a Russian independent user.

“Suicide mission” – Russian soldiers from Bakhmut apparently send a call for help to relatives

According to the report, the Telegram user received the video from relatives of the Russian soldiers. At least ten of them then fought in Bachmut. The location and time of the video recording cannot be independently verified. However, the complaints raised by the soldiers are consistent with other, similar reports.

A commander of a unit spoke of a “suicide mission” for her, while another brought her drunk to the front line. A few weeks earlier, a soldier had also lamented “senseless and suicidal orders.” The video goes on to say loudly Business Insiderthat they tried to explain that they were not an assault force or special forces. They also had no ammunition, food, or vehicles.

The unit would have refused the orders. However, they were ordered to carry on and “to die an honorable death”. You wouldn’t want to fight with those commanders though.

“Sent on a suicide mission”: Videos of Russian soldiers are apparently piling up

According to political adviser Jason Jay Smart, there is a growing number of videos of this type Newsweek. It remains to be seen whether this development will play into the hands of Ukraine in the war.

The fact that the Ukrainian defenders find it easier to fight against the regular Russian troops at Bakhmut than against the Wagner group – as a colonel told the BBC – could be a sign of this. (mbr)