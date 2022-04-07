Home page world

split

Experts are worried about the lack of a wave of influenza. © Maurizio Gambarini/dpa

Germany has also been spared a flu epidemic this season. The influenza spread, which has also been greatly reduced internationally, could have negative consequences.

Berlin – The flu spread in Germany remains well below average for the second season in a row.

Since the beginning of October 2021, fewer than 5,000 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported, according to the weekly report of the Influenza Working Group (AGI) at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) on Wednesday afternoon.

“Compared to the last five pre-pandemic seasons, these values ​​are still very low.” A year ago, however, only just under 500 cases were recorded.

Health insurance companies had previously indicated that there would be no flu wave again. However, with Luxembourg, Denmark and Bulgaria, there are other European countries which, according to the EU health authority ECDC, are currently reporting – the latest information is from the end of March – of a high or very high intensity of the flu spread. In Germany, too, the number of cases has increased significantly in the past four weeks, according to the AGI report. However, given the unknown number of tests, the authors cannot assess with certainty whether the increase means an actual increase in circulating influenza viruses or not.

probability decreases

“We cannot say whether a real flu epidemic can still develop. The likelihood of a significant increase in influenza activity in the coming weeks decreases as spring progresses,” said an RKI spokeswoman on request. The upcoming Easter holidays are expected to play a further dampening role – children are usually affected particularly early on with influenza.

more on the subject Still no flu epidemic: experts worried RKI: Omicron subtype now at 72 percent – vaccination effective RKI: Vaccination also effective with omicron subtype

The main reasons for the severely slowed down influenza spread are corona measures and travel restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic. This has not only been observed in Germany. One consequence: the variety of flu viruses detected has decreased significantly over time, as researchers led by Vijaykrishna Dhanasekaran from the University of Hong Kong reported a few days ago in the journal “Nature Communications”. The so-called influenza B/Yamagata line seems to have been extinct since mid-2020.

Is the risk of serious epidemics increasing?

The authors express a number of concerns: they expect reduced immunity in the population due to the lack of flu waves and see a risk of more severe future epidemics. This could be particularly problematic for children who are now missing their first formative flu infections.

The group also sees challenges in the need to adapt the flu vaccine every year: The forecast as to which viruses will circulate in winter and should therefore be taken into account is made a long time before the flu season. Experts usually base this on experiences from the winter in the southern hemisphere. Because influenza viruses can change significantly in the meantime, vaccination protection is not very good every year. Due to the now missing waves, tailor-made vaccines threaten to become an even more difficult task.

The uncertainty on the subject offers a further incentive to quickly develop so-called universal vaccines, which could provide broader protection compared to previous vaccines, writes the team. It considers the use of mRNA technology, which the companies Pfizer/Biontech and Moderna used for Covid 19 vaccines, to be conceivable. dpa