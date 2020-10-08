There is doubt as to whether the CBI will investigate the Hathras case. It has been five days since the proposal of inquiry sent by the UP government. So far no response has been received from the CBI regarding the investigation. This laxity of CBI in this case has started raising many questions.Despite the proposal being sent, neither the CBI has so far registered an FIR in the case nor the CBI officials have so far summoned documents related to the incident to the local police. However, high-level sources of governance say they are waiting for the CBI’s stand. On October 12, the petitions regarding the Hathras incident are to be heard in the Supreme Court.

Government has made SIT

The regime formed the first three-member SIT in the Hathras Kand. Five policemen, including the then SP of Hathras, were suspended based on the preliminary report of the SIT. On Saturday, CM sent Additional Chief Secretary and DGP to the spot.

Yogi government will file affidavit in Hathras case

UP government had recommended to CBI

The victim’s family requested both the officers to investigate the matter with the CBI, on which the CM recommended that the incident be investigated by the CBI on the same day. Giving information about the recommendation of the CBI investigation, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Kumar Awasthi had said that all the formalities related to the CBI investigation were completed on the same day.

SIT engaged in investigation

While the CBI did not respond to the investigation even after five days. On the other hand, giving more time of ten days to the SIT constituted by the state government to investigate the matter, has increased the confusion. The SIT issued notice to forty people of the victim’s village on Thursday and called Hathras Police Lines for questioning and recorded their statements. These include people from the village who were working on their fields around the site of the incident or were present at the funeral.