No cops, no fines: easier than that you die. It happens in Casal di Principe, the Municipality of Casertano that has risen to the headlines for being the stronghold of the Casalesi and the nerve center of big business linked to the Camorra. Here the last fine for no parking dates back to 29 July 2019, and not because the inhabitants are an example of virtue behind the wheel. They are like all other Italian motorists, strengths and weaknesses. The traffic police are missing, that’s all. There are only 6 of themincluding the commander, while for a city like this, 21,000 inhabitants in an area of ​​over 23 square kilometers, between 28 and 38 would be expected.

The commander of the Municipal Police

“It’s been four years – explains the commander of the Municipal Police Maurizio Crotti al Mattino, who dedicates an article to the story – that we do not issue fines relating to infringements of the Highway Code. With multiple activities to do, the road system is certainly neglected. Despite my efforts to organize the staff and those of my collaborators to satisfy the requests, it is not possible to meet the needs of the city. This I regret but my hands are tied”.

Two more cops…

Mayor Renato Natale, in the forefront of anti-mafia initiatives and for the affirmation of legality, for his part denounces the impossibility on the part of the Municipality to make new hires, due to the deficit condition of local administration. But not at all discouraged by the situation, he picked up the phone, convincing the Prefect to run for cover with a temporary measure, which nonetheless bodes well. Two more police officers with fixed-term and part-time contracts for a period of two years, who will be entrusted with the task of carrying out “solely and exclusively street activities”. And then? We’ll see later. In the meantime, however, in Casal di Principe motorists will have to pay more attention not to commit infringements.