Even in the pub after a lot of rounds of Spa Gold, you wouldn't be able to convince anyone that you're telling the truth with this story. In Alkmaar, someone received a fine for illegal parking and then filed an objection with a very remarkable reason. According to the driver, the wind had moved his car to a place where parking was not allowed.

The driver had parked the car, but had forgotten to put the car in P position. That day it was blowing at force eight, which was enough to give the car a push. According to it, the car would… A.D almost blew past a pole and a car and ended up in a place where there was a parking ban. Nothing is known about damages.

The fine was only canceled by the subdistrict court

In any case, the public prosecutor did not fall for it. The driver eventually appeared in court with a video from a surveillance camera as evidence. Even then, the officer insisted that the car was parked illegally and that the fine had to be paid. Only when the case came before the subdistrict court was the driver proven right. If anyone has the images, we'd love to see them…