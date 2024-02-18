Vowles preferred 'virtual' tests

Nine out of ten 2024 F1 cars have already 'tasted' the asphalt on the usual filming day which, thanks to the new regulations, saw the available km doubled from 100 to 200 km. The only one who didn't do it was la Williamswhich on February 5th together with Sauber 'presented' the FW46 limiting itself to simple renderings.

Team principal James Vowles explained that there were valid reasons behind the choice not to hold a real filming day – Silverstone is just an hour from Williams' headquarters in Grove –: “For several years I have shakedown the car at Silverstone and on some occasions we have been able to learn a lot, other times, however, you are forced to use wet tires in the rain and in that case you learn nothing. I therefore preferred to continue with the virtual tests and save the filming day for another occasion during the season. The FW46 will make its track debut in Bahrain”the words of Toto Wolff's former right-hand man at Mercedes reported by the newspaper planetf1.com.

The rain actually 'ruined' the filming days of McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull, while Ferrari was able to run at Fiorano in perfect conditions collecting all the data that could be stored on that occasion, an opportunity denied to the rivals by the weather. The choice of James Vowles was corroborated by the facts, another example of how the new Williams commander has clear ideas in an attempt not to waste anything of what he has at his disposal.