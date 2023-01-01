Last year a record number of migrants crossed the Channel from France to Britain. In total, more than 45,000 migrants made the crossing in rubber boats. That is about 60 percent more than in 2021.

This is according to figures from the French Ministry of Defense that the AFP news agency received. On average, about 125 migrants cross the Channel every day. But there were big differences. There was a ‘peak day’ in the summer, on August 22, when almost 1,300 migrants sailed to England in 24 hours.

The number of people traveling by water to the British coast has been rising for a number of years. Previously, migrants usually tried to climb aboard lorries traveling via ferries or the Channel Tunnel. The access roads to the ferries and the tunnel entrance were then almost hermetically sealed with metre-high walls and fences and barbed wire. The number of officers and guards was also increased considerably.

That is why people smugglers decided to try rubber boats. Initially, these were small boats, each with a dozen people on board. That turned out to be a ‘success’. The coastal strip around Calais is tens of kilometers long and the police do not have enough men to patrol everywhere 24 hours a day.

For the past two years, people smugglers have mainly used large rubber boats that can accommodate 40 to 60 migrants at a time. That also leads to bigger accidents. In 2021, 27 migrants drowned in one night when their boat sank on the English Channel. Last month, four migrants died.

The British government in particular is struggling with the problem. London wants to significantly reduce migration, but that is difficult. Paris is often accused of doing too little. But the French government says it does not want to pay for the security of the British external borders on its own. London therefore contributes heavily to border security on the French side of the Channel. Two months ago, the British promised 72 million euros to France to deploy more than 800 extra agents around Calais.