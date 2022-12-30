Supercars, hypercars, customized SUVs, diamond-encrusted cars, luxury villas. The world of football has changed a lot since Pele trampled the green rectangle. The Brazilian champion died on December 29 at the age of 82 and retracing his life it can be seen that the Carioca champion also had a passion for cars. Certainly nothing compared to the collections of Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, which between Bugattis, Ferraris, Lamborghinis and SUVs luxury can boast a dream garage. Pelé was satisfied with a Volkswagen Beetle, his first car, and some Mercedes.

The iconic model of the Wolfsburg automaker was the first car that the Brazilian drove in his life, a car to which he was particularly attached and which he owned almost until the end, only to have to part with it recently to finance medical treatment to which he has undergone in recent years. The Beetle it would have been a gift from VW to celebrate success at the 1958 World Cup, thus also crowning the promise that Pele himself had made to his father. The Brazilian champion himself had told on Instagram that in order to get his license and finally be able to drive his Beetle, he had obtained a series of free lessons by agreeing to take a picture with the instructor.

Among Pelé’s cars there were also several Mercedes. First one W111, gift of the Star brand to the footballer on the occasion of the 1000th goal. The champion owned it for a long time and then traded it for a 280-S. The latter was also sold but in 2004 Mercedes itself decided to recover the W111, buying it from the owner at the time and after having restored it the same German car manufacturer donated the car again to Pele to celebrate the 35th anniversary of his 1000th goal . The Brazilian champion then also owned an Aero Willys 2,600 and the small Iso Isetta.