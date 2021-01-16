NAfter the bomb alarm at Frankfurt Airport, the airport was largely closed on Saturday evening. As a spokesman for the federal police announced, witnesses had seen a man and a woman deposited a suitcase at passport control around 6 p.m. and shouted “Allahu akbar”. Security forces immediately launched a manhunt and evacuated the terminal, shortly afterwards the two alleged perpetrators were overpowered and arrested by special forces. You will be interrogated at the hour. Nothing is currently known about her background.

According to information from the FAZ, the arrested person is a 38-year-old Slovenian. The police are still puzzling over his background. He and the woman are reportedly known from the homeless scene and are said to have stayed at the airport as so-called bottle collectors. The woman now only has the status of a witness, as a spokesman for the federal police announced. Both are still being questioned about the fact at the moment.

The suitcase was opened by explosives experts. However, there was no explosives in it, nor any weapons, as the spokesman said. Nevertheless, he is now being investigated further from a forensic point of view.

Witnesses reported that there was a third person who was with the couple in the terminal. This person is still being searched for. Terminal 1 was initially closed, as was the long-distance train station. Trains were also not rerouted via the long-distance station.

At around 8.30 p.m., the federal police released Terminal 1 and the regional train station again. The search for a third person who is said to have been seen by witnesses with a gun in hand remained unsuccessful. The spokesman for the federal police said that the advice was still being taken “very seriously”. However, it has not yet been possible to confirm that this man existed. This information is currently still “in the process of clarification”. In the evening, a video was distributed via the social networks that showed special forces of the Federal Police with weapons drawn. This operation related to the search for the unknown, as was heard from security circles.