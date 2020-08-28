Since deconfinement, you have to wait 70 days on average to be able to retake your driving license after a failure. Candidates like driving schools pay a heavy price for this wait.

When examining the driving license, the slightest mistake is expensive, very expensive. All the more so at the moment: 350,000 permit crossings were canceled during confinement, causing massive traffic jams in driving schools.

Lucas, 19, paid the price. In February, he chose accelerated training in the Lille region but, after a month of waiting, the permit exam was canceled in mid-March due to the epidemic: “After the end of the confinement, I received a summons for two months later”, he sighs. Unfortunately, he failed the exam. “I hadn’t driven for four months. I took five lessons. At 50 euros an hour, I couldn’t pay more. I had totally lost control”, explains Lucas. The young soldier must therefore give up the post he covets in the army cavalry, for lack of a driving license. He will have to wait three more months to be able to try again… if, luckily, the date falls while on leave.

In many departments, driving schools are saturated. Candidates from Yvelines, for example, must wait an average of 76 days to be summoned after a first failure in the exam, according to Christophe Colombani, president of the National Union of Independent Driving (Unic). “There are not enough exam places. The delay during the lockdown made it worse.”, deplores the trade unionist. The candidates are getting impatient. After two failures, 25-year-old Benoît is not sure of getting another date by the end of the year. “The consequences are enormous. I am restricted in my job search because I cannot retake the license”, regrets the young man, who lives in the Grenoble region. The pressure mounts and Benoît falls into a vicious circle. “When you haven’t driven for a long time, you lose your automatisms”, he worries. He therefore continues to take lessons and has already recorded 33 driving lessons, at 50 euros per hour.

A loss of money for the students, but also for the driving schools: “It’s always difficult to tell a student that they can’t take the exam they’re preparing and ask them to pay back for lessons. Result: I take fewer students. No exam, no training. “ The shortfall comes on top of the financial difficulties encountered by driving schools, which must compensate for the suspension of their activity during confinement and the purchase of equipment. required by the health protocol, like Plexiglas windows or hydroalcoholic gel.

Alerted by several deputies, the authorities released 90 000 additional examination places by the end of the year, and increased the number of inspectors. “Ten retired inspectors have been recalled”, assures Christophe Nauwelaers, president of Unsa-Saneer, a union of examiners. “The question test has been removed during the license exam, which helps speed up the pace and allow more candidates to pass”, says the inspector. Insufficient, according to Philippe Colombani, for whom this is an announcement effect: “If we divide these 90,000 additional exams by the number of departments, that corresponds to one more place per driving school… by the end of the year!”

And it’s not finished. A new wave of candidates is expected this fall. “The number of candidates for the Highway Code has doubled this summer. Many young people have taken advantage of the confinement to review the tests”, observes Christophe Nauwelaers. The inspector recalls, however, that the deadlines are shorter in certain regions. In Occitania in particular, more than 200 exam places remained vacant this summer on an online registration platform experienced in the region. Some candidates thus resign themselves to taking their license far from home. Noëlle Bourdois, driving school instructor in Saint-Ouen-des-Alleux, near Fougères (Ille-et-Vilaine), receives many calls every day from young Parisians who are looking to get their license. “My phone keeps ringing. The students are very tense, they don’t want to miss each other”, says the instructor.

Avoidable anxiety ? Faced with the traffic jam, Noëlle Bourdois launched a petition to call for a review of the terms of the review. “Continuous assessment would be more efficient and less random than the examination which plunges the pupil into a vicious circle of stress”, she says. “I know my students. I see them evolving, I know who can drive, who presents a danger.” Inspectors should then monitor training in driving schools. In the meantime, the latter will not make any gifts to the candidates. “Indulgence is laxity. We are the guarantors of national equity in the face of learning to drive”, Christophe Nauwelaers slice. “If they have not driven for a long time, students must resume lessons, or switch to supervised driving”, which allows candidates to take the wheel alongside an experienced driver.