Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said that there is no evidence that corroborates the claim of the Kovid-19 epidemic spreading across multiple locations in the world. China has claimed that the corona virus epidemic spread to several countries last year. During the sixth episode of Sunday Dialogue, Harsh Vardhan said during an interaction with his followers on social media that so far it has been accepted that the Kovid-19 epidemic spread from Wuhan, China for the first time in the world.

In response to a question, he said that China has claimed that the disease spread in many countries simultaneously. He said, however, the cases (in the context of this disease) in many places around the world were confirmed (spread simultaneously), after verification in investigation from several countries at the same time, cases came to light But relevant data will be needed. But no concrete evidence is available in this context so far. Therefore, the case of Kovid-19 in Wuhan is the first case in the world.

Also read- ‘Community transmission of corona virus has occurred in some parts of the country’

In response to another question regarding the influx of oximeters manufactured in China into the market, he said, ‘When purchasing oximeters from the market or from online retailers, consumers should only look for products approved by the FDA or CE, and they should meet ISO or IEC specifications. Should also be taken care of.

However he clarified that the fall in oxygen level is not a symptom of Kovid infection as it can happen in other morbid conditions. Harshvardhan said that there has been no genetic change in the corona virus in India. In response to another question, the Health Minister said that no nasal vaccine is currently being tested in the country but clinical trials of such vaccines are likely to be conducted in the coming months after regulatory approval by Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech.