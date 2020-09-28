In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the team of Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle. On Saturday, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned in the case. The NCB has not yet given a clean chit to the trio and has forfeited their phones. But Deepika, Sara and Shraddha have no link to drug peddlers in NCB investigation yet.

Deepika said – goods means cigarette

According to the report of our colleague ‘Mumbai Mirror’, when the NCB team questioned Deepika about the drug chat with manager Karishma Prakash, she refused to take drugs. Deepika said that she is talking about cigarettes in the chat. Deepika said that hash, weed and mal cigarettes are kind of code words that people use in their circle. Like Deepika, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have also denied taking drugs.

Hash and Weed is our codeword: Deepika

When NCB asked Deepika Padukone ‘What is that?’ What is the meaning of On this, the actress said, “Yes, I have asked what the goods are, but these goods are not what you people understand. We call ‘goods’ cigarettes. Hash and Weed is a codeword of cigarette type for us. For us, we mean thin cigarettes and weed means thick cigarettes.

Shraddha gave this answer regarding CBD Oil

When the NCB team questioned Shraddha Kapoor about CBD oil, the actress said that she had taken it for other uses, not for internal use. There is talk of Shraddha Kapoor asking for CBD oil in WhatsApp chat. CBD oil prepared from Indian hemp extracts or tinctures is not used for consumption but for other purposes. It is exempted from the provisions of the NDPS Act.

NCB is investigating all three phones

The NCB has not yet found a link to Deepika, Sara or Shraddha to any drug peddler in the investigation. However, NCB has confiscated the phones of the three and now it is being investigated. The NCB official told Mumbai Mirror, “We are relying on the technical evidence that we have right now.” At present, no evidence of direct contact with their peddlers has been found. We will present his statement in court later.

40-50 Celebrity on NCB Radar

The NCB’s SIT team formed to investigate the Sushant case has recently met Chief Rakesh Asthana. It is said that it has been decided in the meeting that till now there is no concrete evidence, no celebrity will be sent summons. However, reports also suggest that NCB has 40–50 celebrities on Radar. All these can be further questioned. The NCB has already arrested Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Sushant’s staff Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant in the drugs case.