Maurizio Napolitano was only 22 years old, the young boy who lost his life on the outskirts of Naples during the night due to a road accident that left him with no escape

Maurizio Napolitano was only 22 years old. Has lost his life just outside Naples, due to a road accident that left him with no escape. The rescuers, who immediately arrived at the crash site, were unable to do anything to save his very young life. The two friends who were with him in the car that suddenly overturned were injured in the impact.

The accident that caused the death of Maurizio Napolitano took place on the night between Thursday 8 and Friday 9 February 2024 in Casalnuovo, in the province of Naples, in via Tavernova. The 22-year-old lost his life, while the two friends who were with him were injured.

For reasons yet to be ascertained, the young man driving lost control of his vehicle, which overturned. The police forces who intervened on site did everything they could findings of the casewhile the rescuers treated the two injured people, declaring Maurizio dead.

The rescuers immediately transferred the two remaining boys aged 23 and 24 injured at Nola hospital. At the moment they are still hospitalized with a reserved prognosis. The police have already seized the car they were traveling in.

The dynamics of the accident must be clarified. When the rescuers arrived, unfortunately there was nothing left that could be done for the 22-year-old. His body was transferred to the second Polyclinic of Naples, where doctors will carry out the operations autopsy tests.

Maurizio Napolitano was only 22 years old, there was nothing left for him to do

The community of Cicciano is desperate for the loss of this young man. He was resident in the Gescal building. His car overturned near the municipality's ecological island, involving all three occupants of the vehicle.

Photo source from Pixabay

The rescuers arrived immediately, together with the Carabinieri of the Nola company. The local police of Cicciano carried out the investigations of the case, which will allow us to understand what happened. The whole community rallies behind the families involved.