The 2021 world championship had welcomed the Dutch Grand Prixbringing him back to Formula 1 for the first time since 1985 back on the track in Zandvoort. A return that, on the occasion of the race, could not have been better celebrated for the public Orange, who had witnessed the triumph of his compatriot Max Verstappen. For the latter and for his fans, a few months after that victory, another good news arrived today: in 2022 it will be possible to officially try a welcome encore.

In fact, the appointment with the Dutch GP had already been included in this year’s program, but the dispute of the event was later questioned for a cause brought by environmental associations Dutch. According to the latter, in fact, nitrogen emission it would have been too high for the area where the Zandvoort circuit is located, included in a specific protected area named Natura 2000. Therefore, the same associations filed a lawsuit with the Haarlem Court, losing it.

According to the judges, in fact, following an investigation launched in the area, no emission levels equal to or higher than the allowed were found, with the Dutch Grand Prix which can therefore regularly be held on the weekend between 2 and 4 September: “The Court notes that the grounds of the circuit could be used all year round for motorsport activities and for other major events, including Formula 1 – reads the press release – in the permit granted, the use of the circuit area is limited to a certain number of days, and also includes a maximum emission limit, which has not been exceeded. The Court therefore concludes that the deposit and emission of nitrogen, with the permit granted, will always be lower than those permitted, and it can be excluded that the use and execution of the activities on the circuit area will have a significant impact on the nearby Natura 2000 area ″.

Limited to the current world championship, this is also the second judicial victory in favor of F1, which last week had officially obtained the ‘green light’ from Miami-Dade County for the next seasonal appointment in You love me: in that case, it was the residents of the area where the circuit is located who filed a lawsuit for the noises emitted by the engines of the single-seaters, such as to be considered physically harmful.