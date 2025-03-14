No egg is needed: five recipes in which he is the protagonist but who have equally tasty vegan alternatives

Some foods of animal origin such as the egg are key ingredients in many classic recipes of Spanish gastronomy, from delicious and spongy desserts to the most crispy rebobes. However, either for ethical, dietary or allergenic reasons, more and more people are looking for vegan alternatives, but without sacrificing the taste or texture of the dishes. Fortunately, today there are substitutes that allow you to continue enjoying these menus without the need to include the egg. Therefore, we propose five traditional recipes where the egg is usually the protagonist, but which can be made with one hundred percent alternatives free of products of animal origin.

It is not necessary to give up classic dishes for following an egg -free food or other foods. It is still possible to achieve textures and flavors very similar to the original recipes. So, these vegan recipes will allow you to continue enjoying your favorite recipes without complications.

Eggless potato tortilla





The potato omelette is a classic of Spanish gastronomy and this time we bring you the recipe, but without egg. To make a vegan potato tortilla you simply have to replace the egg with the chickpea flour mixed with water and a pinch of turmeric to color. This is the list ingredients for a vegan omelette for about six people:

400 grams of potatoes

150 grams of onion

180 milliliters of water

70 grams of chickpea flour

Extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

The key for a real potato tortilla to look is to beat the mixture well and let it rest before cooking with the potatoes and onion once they are well poached. Following these steps, you will get a juicy tortilla full of flavor:

Start by peeling the potatoes and then cut them into fine sheets. Repeat this same process with the onion and cut it in Juliana. Next, heated plenty of oil in a pan and adds the potatoes next to the onion. Fry over low heat for half an hour with covered pan. Don’t forget to remove from time to time.

Now, in a deep and spacious container, mix water with chickpea flour and beat until there are lumps obtaining a homogeneous texture. After 30 minutes, once the potato and onion are ready, drain them on a strainer to remove excess oil. Add both ingredients, potato and onion, to the mixture of water and chickpea flour. Then season to taste.

Finally, heat a little oil in a median pan and set over low heat for about five minutes on each side, rowing the edges down to shape it. It is important to respect this cooking time so that chickpea flour is not raw.

Vegan cake

Who said you have to give up desserts for not being able to eat egg? An ideal option for those looking for desserts without animal ingredients can always be a delicious sponge cake. So we propose how you can make your vegan version with these ingredients:

125 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil

250 milliliters of almond milk

250 grams of sifted wheat flour

180 grams of sugar

Eight grams of chemical yeast

The tip of a teaspoon of vanilla essence

A teaspoon of ground cinnamon

These are the steps to follow to make this delicious dessert, ideal to accompany it with your favorite coffee and infusion:

First, preheat the oven to 180 degrees. While the oven takes temperature, mix all the ingredients in a bowl. Once you get a homogeneous mass and with the least lumps possible, pour the mixture into a mold greased with vegetable oil and wheat flour, withdrawing the excess well.

Enter the mold into the oven and let it bake between 45 and 50 minutes. After this time leaves the cake rest outside the oven before serving it. Try to spend at least an hour.

‘Veganesa’: Eggless mayonnaise

Eggless mayonnaise has become an increasingly popular alternative in kitchen, both for those who follow a vegan diet and those with allergies or intolerances. With a creamy texture and a soft and delicious flavor, this version can be made with a long list of alternatives such as vegetable milk, the Aquafaba or even the tofu. As a result, you will achieve a perfect emulsion without the need for egg and in addition to being a lighter and more accessible option, it allows you to enjoy sauces and dressings without giving up traditional taste.

100 milliliters of vegetable milk at room temperature

180 or 200 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Lemon juice to taste

Jerez vinegar (optional)

Dijon mustard (optional)

Just emulsify these ingredients with a little lemon and salt to obtain a creamy and irresistible sauce:

First place the milk in the blender glass or in a cylindrical container. Place the blender playing the bottom of the container. Start beating for about 20 seconds at low speed to start volume, but without moving the blender. Little by little, see the olive oil in thread, while still.

Keep your blender arm at the bottom without moving until the mixture begins to emulsify. Once the oil is on the surface, it will be when you continue beating, but now up and down the blender to favor the emulsion.

Continue to incorporate the oil little by little until you get the desired texture. When you get it, add the salt and the other ingredients that you have decided to incorporate to give that more taste, such as vinegar, lemon juice, pepper or mustard. Beat a little more until you integrate all ingredients correctly.

Vegan Zarangollo





Zarangollo is a typical scramble of the Region of Murcia. This classic Murcia recipe is prepared with ingredients as basic as egg, zucchini, potato and onion. However, today we replace the egg with the Tofu so that this recipe can be enjoyed by all. Point the ingredients for four diners:

400 grams of zucchini

400 grams of tender onion

400 grams of potatoes

400 grams of firm tofu

A tablespoon of turmeric

Four tablespoons of olive oil

Salt to taste

We get to work with the recipe:

You will start by demigrating the tofu to then skip it with two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, turmeric and a pinch of salt. Cook it until you acquire the appearance of scrambled egg and reserve it.

Then cut all the vegetables in julienne and place them in a pan over medium heat. Cover the pan so that the steam helps cooking the zarangollo.

When the vegetables are tender and very, incorporate the scrambled tofu. Next, mix all the ingredients well and adjust the salt point if necessary.

Shrimp tortilla

These are the ingredients if you want to make a number of vertitas approximately for six people:

100 grams of shrimp

100 grams of wheat flour

100 grams of chickpea flour

50 grams of very chopped onion

A very chopped fresh parsley bunch

250 milliliters of very cold water

In the case of wanting to adapt the recipe for celiac people, a gluten -free alternative can be to use 200 grams of chickpea flour. In this way, we will avoid wheat flour. We explain how to make it step by step: