Kazakhstan wants to adhere more closely to the sanctions against Russia in the future. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Minister meets old allies.

Astana – The sanctions imposed against Russia in the wake of the Ukraine war have so far meant good business for people and companies in neighboring Kazakhstan. Since the start of the war, Kazakhstan has been criticized for supplying Russia with a variety of goods, including dual-use goods. Due to their technical specifications, these so-called dual-use goods can be used for both civil and military purposes.

After renewed demands from the West not to undermine the sanctions, Kazakhstan has now banned the sale of 106 goods to the neighboring country. Specifically, it is about drones, their components, special electronics, microchips and similar war-related products, said Deputy Trade Minister Kajrat Torebayev to the Kazakh news agency Kaztag. He did not give any further details.

Kazakhstan and Armenia are important import countries for Russia to circumvent sanctions

During a visit to Kazakhstan in April, U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security officials, who are responsible for export enforcement, found that countries like Kazakhstan were being used as a transit point for banned goods. U.S. officials also identified Armenia as another key conduit for Russia’s importation of banned technology.

In June, Kazakh Trade Minister Serik Schumangarin confirmed the export of dual-use goods to Russia. Moscow media had repeatedly reported how cars, cell phones and other goods made their way to Russia from Kazakhstan. Many Russians buy the goods directly in the country and then bring them across the border.

Between January and October 2022, Kazakh companies exported electronics and mobile phones worth more than 549 million euros to Russia, 18 times more than in the same period in 2021, according to data from the Central Asian Bureau for Analytical Reporting emerges.

No more drone technology for Russia: Kazakhstan announced stricter controls in June

Schumangarin told the US-funded broadcaster in June RFE/RL, that goods such as microchips would in future be subject to stricter controls in order to track their movements. At the same time, however, he pointed out difficulties. “When the sanctions against Russia were first imposed, the representatives of the Western countries responsible for implementing the sanctions gave us a list of 7,000 types of goods affected by the sanctions. In other words: our entire trade turnover,” said the Trade Minister.

The Kazakh government has been negotiating with its counterparts in the USA and the EU about reducing the list. The final list was drawn up on the basis of parts of Russian weapons that were intercepted in Ukraine.

Kazakhstan does not support sanctions against Russia

During a state visit to Germany in September, President Qassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated that his country would not help Russia evade sanctions imposed by the West over the war in Ukraine. Kazakhstan has stated unequivocally that it will comply with the sanctions,” Tokayev said after talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

The Kazakh line in the Ukraine war has so far been pragmatic. Kazakhstan is a close economic and military ally of Moscow and shares a 7,500-kilometer border with Russia. Tokayev met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin several times at the beginning of the war.

At the same time, he does not recognize the territories of Ukraine occupied by Moscow as part of Russia. The autocratic regime is also publicly neutral about the sanctions. “We do not support the anti-Russian sanctions, but we follow them,” Kazakh Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the think tank Lowy Institute.

Sanctions against Russia: Kazakhstan walks a fine line between the West and Putin

The country’s president is not the only Central Asian leader who skillfully walks the fine line between the West and Vladimir Putin. Almost all Central Asian leaders pay lip service to Russia without publicly endorsing its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Given that its northern neighbor is Kazakhstan’s main import partner and that the country remains heavily dependent on Moscow for its energy exports, Kazakhstan will undoubtedly strive to maintain close economic ties with Russia for the time being.

According to the US, North Korea is already supplying weapons to North Korea

Russia is constantly searching and finding opportunities and allies to circumvent sanctions and continue to arm. On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in North Korea on an official visit. The visit comes at a time of rapprochement between Moscow and Pyongyang against the backdrop of the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

The US fears that Pyongyang could provide Moscow with weapons for the fighting in Ukraine. The two historic allies Russia and North Korea are both subject to massive sanctions – Moscow for its offensive in Ukraine, Pyongyang for nuclear weapons tests.

According to the US, arms deliveries between Pyongyang and Moscow are already underway. On Friday, Washington said North Korea had delivered more than a thousand containers of military equipment and ammunition to Russia in recent weeks. Moscow rejected this, saying Washington had no evidence that weapons were being shipped. (PaPel/dpa)