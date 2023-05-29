FromLeah Seitz close

Bella Italia: Who doesn’t immediately think of ice cream, pizza and sun? You should definitely observe these 15 laws. Otherwise it means: Arrivederci, Dolce Vita!

Munich – Italy regularly occupies one of the top places in the ranking of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. In addition to beaches, sun and spaghetti carbonara, the country also offers all sorts of crazy laws. Here is a selection:

Place 15 to 11: animal welfare, environmental protection and smoking ban on the beach in Italy

15th place: When it comes to the Gassi law in Turin, opinions certainly differ. It stipulates that dog owners can walk their pet three times a day. This is what it says in Article 19 of the city ordinance, which legally prescribes exercise and interaction with fellow dogs for Bello: “Anyone who keeps a dog must offer him the opportunity to exercise every day […]The legal text goes on: “At least three runs a day are recommended.” Is that crazy or worth supporting? Everyone can form their own opinion about this.

14th place: They should not be missing from Venice photos: the pigeons. However, a law now officially prohibits feeding the birds on St. Mark’s Square. Anyone who disregards it risks a fine of 450 euros, as can be read on the city’s website. Verona Pooth should probably welcome the ban on feeding pigeons. By the way: Feeding seagulls is punished with the same fine. On the other hand, someone who prefers to swim in the canals instead of gliding across the water in a gondola only risks 350 euros.

Italy is one of the most popular holiday destinations for Germans. © Guenter Nowack/IMAGO

13th place: Anyone who likes to collect shells and stones on the beach or takes small samples of the sand home as a souvenir is also liable to prosecution in Italy. It is forbidden by law and is punishable by a fine of 1549 to almost 10,000 euros, as can be read on the Italy page of the Foreign Office. These four German tourists should have read them before they went through customs.

12th place: Smokers in Italy should pay close attention to where they light a cigarette. Because wherever there are beaches, you have to reckon with an absolute smoking ban. If you ignore the ban, you have to pay up to 2000 euros.

11th place: Lots of drivers do it: just let an arm hang out of the window while driving. Casual, airy – and punishable in Italy. Because hands belong on the steering wheel. Both. If you don’t have them there, you risk a fine of between 41 and 168 euros.

10th to 6th place: silence, snack ban and no massages in Italy

Place 10: Wearing wooden clogs is forbidden on the celebrity island of Capri. If you still make noise with your shoes, you have to pay 50 euros.

9th place: Anyone who wants to go to the next beach in Lerici on the southern Ligurian Riviera in swimming trunks is liable to prosecution, as the Foreign Office writes. It is also forbidden to hang wet towels on the balcony.

8th place: In Sanremo in Liguria, talking to prostitutes on the street is a punishable offense.

7th place: Would you like a relaxing massage? Better not on the beaches of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany. It’s forbidden there. Not only masseurs and masseuses make themselves punishable. The massaged person must also expect a fine of up to 100 euros.

Rank 6: Italy is generally considered the country of ice cream enjoyment. But Rimini has now banned the enjoyment of gelato, pizza and panini under the arcades of Piazza Cavour. Rome also follows suit and bans street snacking. Also forbidden: reaching into the water of the Trevi Fountain, as the Foreign Office writes. Incidentally, the most expensive ice cream in the world does not come from Italy.

Place 5 to 1: sandcastle building and kisses? Crazy laws in Italy forbid it

5th place: What do chewing gum, a beer on the road and a towel in the sand have in common? Yes, they are all forbidden. Namely on the beach of Stintino in Sardinia. Those who do not comply with the ban risk fines of between 25 and 500 euros.

4th place: Rest in the shade? Sitting at monuments is strictly forbidden in the Milan area. If you seek protection from the scorching sun on the steps of the cathedral, this “crime” is punished with a fine of 160 euros.

Place 3: It is forbidden to climb trees in Milan. So if you or your children feel the desire to see the fashion city from the top of a tree, resist it. If you do it anyway, you will be fined up to 40 euros.

Place 2: In Eraclea near Venice you should think carefully about possible activities before a day on the beach: A whole range of them are forbidden, including: building sand castles, playing ball games and digging holes in the sand, for example la voce di bolzano writes.

1st place: Red lips have to be kissed – just not in a car in Eboli, in the province of Salerno. The magazine reports Il giornale di salerno. Anyone who does so risks a fine of 500 euros.

