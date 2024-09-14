The craze this time is whether Haitians eat pets or not. It was enough for Donald Trump to throw out the bait in Tuesday’s debate before an audience of more than 67 million people for analysts to rush to make fact checking; for the media to rush to call Springfield authorities to confirm or not the facts; for Artificial Intelligence to generate in seconds re-victimizing images of Haitians running after Trump with cats under their arms; for gullible Republicans to double down on the protection of their favorite pets and for memes to be created that show Haitians – and by extension all emigrants – as people capable of anything. Behind all the noise, almost no one talks about the fact that Haitians top the list of displaced people around the world and that since 2010 more than half a million have left their country.

Trump gave the topic of immigration a tragic laugh in the presidential debate. He said that in Springfield, a small city that has welcomed almost 20,000 immigrants in the last four years, many of them Haitians, “the people who have arrived are eating the cats, they are eating the dogs, they are eating the pets of the people who live there.” JD Vance, the former president’s running mate, had already accused immigrants of the same thing to attack Kamala Harris and the policy that the Biden Administration has maintained on the southern border. The Republican asked publicly: “Where is our border czar now that people who should not be in this country have kidnapped and devoured pets?”

Haitian migrants at a camp on the border between Mexico and Arizona. Andrew Latif (Reuters)

Following the statements, the Haitian government condemned the “discriminatory comments” of the Republican candidate and other members of his party, and insisted that “unfortunately, this is not the first time that compatriots abroad have been victims of disinformation, stigmatization and dehumanization campaigns in the service of electoral political interests.” The statement stressed that such comments not only “attack the dignity” of people, but “can endanger their lives.”

Organizations have long called on the United States to end its racist treatment of Haitian asylum seekers. A report Last year, Amnesty International said that Haitian migrants are particularly affected by racism, xenophobia and systematic violence. Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said at the time that “racist immigration and asylum policies only exacerbate the harm” to these people.

Today, figures suggest that one-sixth of Haitians live outside their country. In 2023, the Haitian diaspora in the United States numbered more than 731,000 people, the fifth largest foreign-born population, representing 16% of the 4.6 million Caribbean immigrants, the largest number after Cubans, Dominicans and Jamaicans.

Deportation flights

In the midst of the situation in Haiti – which did not begin in February with violence, internal displacement, the siege of gangs, nor with the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, but is a historical, systemic crisis of a country plundered, abandoned, and also hit by natural disasters and constant economic crises – deportations from the United States increased during the Biden Administration. Witness at the Border recorded some 227 deportation flights between 2021 and May 2022, a considerable number compared to the 37 flights recorded in 2020 and the 37 in the first eight months of 2021. They also said that the United States sent one deportation flight per month to Haiti from December 2022 to January of this year.

Haitian-Canadian lawyer Gabrielle Apollon, coordinator of the Hemispheric Network for the Rights of Haitian Migrants, told EL PAÍS that it is essential to “contextualize the issue of Haitian migration and recognize it as a problem for the entire hemisphere, which needs solutions from everyone.” “Haitians flee violence in their country and head to the United States, but they also seek refuge throughout Latin America, including Mexico, Brazil, Chile and the entire Caribbean. As this is the year that marks the 40th anniversary of the Cartagena Declarationthere is an urgent need for signatory countries to recognize Haitians as deserving of protection as refugees,” Apollon said.

In recent years, the escalation of the humanitarian crisis in Haiti has also increased the migration flows of its nationals, who arrive in the United States irregularly. Although the Biden administration implemented programs that allow them to arrive in the country legally—such as humanitarian parole, the Haitian Family Reunification Parole Program resumed in 2022, or Temporary Protected Status or TPS—the truth is that the desperate situation on the Caribbean island is forcing its people to take various escape routes, which often pose a danger to their lives.

From 2019 to 2021, Haitians made up the majority of migrants crossing the Darien jungle, and in 2022 and 2023 they remained among the top three nationalities to risk the journey. In 2023, 46,422 Haitians entered the United States, which was 107% more than in 2022, according to data from the International Organization for Migration (IOM). But land is not the only route that Haitians seek: in fiscal year 2022, the Coast Guard intercepted nearly 7,200 Haitians at sea and more than 5,000 in the first months of 2023. Many have also died from drowning on these routes.

Data from the United Nations Population Division in 2020 placed the United States as the main destination for Haitians abroad, followed by the Dominican Republic, Chile, Canada, France and Brazil. In the United States, Haitian immigrants remain mostly in the states of Florida, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Today, many remain in Mexico awaiting their appointment with CBP One, a wait of months that has also placed them in a vulnerable situation and shows that the discrimination suffered by Haitians begins long before they arrive and at various points in their journeys. Amnesty International denounced in a report that the use of the mobile application placed Haitians at a disadvantage, “since they may be at greater risk of racial discrimination and violence in northern Mexico, where they are systematically excluded from shelters, which forces them to live in camps in cruel conditions and exposes them to greater dangers.” In the past, the application’s problem with facial recognition for black people was also reported. Likewise, several Haitian migrants have claimed to have suffered mistreatment in US detention centers.

The history of discriminatory US immigration policies towards Haitians is not new. In the 1990s, they were discriminated against and blamed for the spread of HIV. In 2021, an event took place that immediately grabbed headlines: the world was able to see a border guard on a horse whipping Haitian migrants in the town of Del Rio, an image that immediately brought back memories of the slave past. Despite Biden’s restrictive policies to stop the flows at the border, US authorities recorded 76,100 encounters with Haitians in fiscal year 2023. The latest joint efforts with the Government of Panama to stop the routes through the Darien have minimized the flows: a recent report places Haiti in fifth place for people crossing the jungle so far this year, behind Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and China.