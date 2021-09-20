In the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran agreed with China, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, the United States and the European Union that the country would open its nuclear program to scrutiny in exchange for the withdrawal of US economic sanctions. But in 2018, then-US President Donald Trump tightened sanctions. He also withdrew from the agreement, which thus became a dead letter.

Since April, a way has been sought to get both Iran and the US back on board the nuclear deal. ,,The negotiations must be restarted”, Le Drian emphasized on Monday evening. ,,We must use this week to start the talks again.” Borrell stated a few hours later, however, that there will be no such talks during the UN summit.