For the first time in a hundred years, the new chairman (Speaker) of the US House of Representatives was not directly elected on Tuesday. The Republican Kevin McCarthy (57), previously the only serious candidate, did not win a majority in the first round of voting to succeed the recently resigned Nancy Pelosi as chairman. That happened only once before, exactly one hundred years ago. In total, nineteen Republicans voted for someone other than McCarthy. A second round of voting will follow later in the evening.

There were doubts beforehand whether McCarthy would pass the ballot immediately. Republicans on the party’s far right do not think McCarthy is conservative enough. Others believe that McCarthy is too subservient to Trump. He would also be too weak a politician. McCarthy has been the Republican Party leader of the House of Representatives since 2014.

Not an easy task

In the new House of Representatives, the Republicans have a majority of 222 seats, compared to 213 for the Democrats. To get a majority in the first round of voting, McCarthy could therefore only miss a few votes. Although he was not elected chairman in the first round of voting on Tuesday, as usual, there is a considerable chance that he will be given the chairmanship later in the evening, after much discussion and several rounds of voting. It won’t be an easy task writes The New York Times. McCarthy must convince “at least a dozen Republicans” to vote for him after all. McCarthy himself has said that he will not accept defeat and will continue to fight for as many votes as possible.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives has a lot of power in the American political system. He or she is second in line to the presidency, after the vice president, and is the one who determines the prioritization of issues in the House of Representatives. The last speaker Nancy Pelosi, now a delegate in the House, was seen as one of the most powerful women in the country.

