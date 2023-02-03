Seneca said that when one does not know what his destiny is, any wind is unfavorable. And so it happens with commercial aviation in our country. It is a journey without a destination, without a long-term strategy to govern it. Even without a pilot.

The original sin was the cancellation of the international airport in Texcoco. Since President López Obrador decided, even as elected president, to cancel that air terminal, which was already at 30 percent of its construction, the country’s air industry and the infrastructure that revolves around it, have been adrift, without course and with the arrival of the pandemic the crisis only deepened.

We don’t really know how much it cost to cancel the Texcoco airport, because among other reasons we are still paying for that decision, based only on political considerations (demonstrating the power of the new government). The Superior Audit of the Federation documented that the cancellation of the NAICM had a cost 232 percent higher than what was foreseen by the López Obrador administration, amounting to 331 thousand 996 million pesos, an amount that could still increase because it continues to be paid.

The federal government, through the SCT, estimated that the cost of the cancellation would be around 100 billion pesos, or 230 billion pesos less than what it finally cost, without adding what was invested in the Felipe Angeles airport (more than one hundred billion) nor the investments to remodel the current international airport, both in the terminals and on the runways.

By these dates, the Texcoco airport would be fully working, it would be a regional air hub, a true economic center; the current international airport would be closed and in that location we would have the possibility of developing an urban project that would generate strong investments in the city; air traffic would have increased substantially because that airport was destined to be very competitive and the airlines would have more competition, in a better position to do so. And of course our civil aviation would not be in category II, which has been the international ratification of how bad the entire sector is.

The truth is that we have the AIFA, a good airport (that is not under discussion, although its connectivity is), with a large military air base, with fewer daily operations than the AICM does every hour, which forced the redesign of the airspace, and that must be financed with subsidies that will be maintained for years, because the Felipe Angeles will not remotely be able to finance itself in a self-sufficient way in the near future.

And being in category II, our airlines are not in a position, since they cannot open new destinations to the United States, to compete with international ones, especially those of the American Union, nor can Felipe Angeles be a destination for this reason. international, unless we think that the flights to Havana and Caracas transform it into that.

Interjet has already disappeared, Aeromar is on that path. After entering Chapter 11, Aeroméxico had to restructure the company and its debt, the other airlines are in trouble because they have operating and growth limits. And the federal government then decides to create another subsidized airline, which will be managed by the National Defense, to compete with the private ones, while the Executive promotes an open skies policy that will allow international airlines to provide cabotage service in our country. . Some analysts say it is a political precondition for a return to Category I.

It may be so and the convenience or not of the open skies policy could even be carefully analyzed, but what is a hard fact is that during the pandemic the national airline industry did not receive any public support (as they did in many other countries) at the time that measures affecting it were taken and continue to be taken.

It is true that on many occasions, especially due to the lack of competition, airlines commit abuses in prices, in services, in dealing with their passengers. That must be regulated, controlled and avoided. It is also true that more competition is to the benefit of consumers. But there must be an adequate framework for this and the State should not interfere by distorting the sector and reducing competitiveness instead of boosting it.

The truth is that today we are without the Texcoco airport; the current AICM needs (is being provided) intensive care to make it functional; the Felipe Angeles does not take off because it still has many inadequacies in connectivity and neither the passengers nor the airlines are opting for it despite all the official efforts (those who make an airport successful are not the builders, they are, in the end and ultimately, consumers); We continue after almost two years in category II; Proportionally, the international airlines operating in Mexico have grown much more after the pandemic than the national ones and this will worsen with the open skies policy.

We insist, there is no course or logic for the future of civil aeronautics. What we seem to have today is one patch added to another, and repeated over and over again, trying to plug the hole left by an original bad decision that has not been replaced by any long-term strategy. We fly aimlessly in a plane without a pilot.