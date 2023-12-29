Home page politics

From: Andreas Schmid

Press Split

Since the introduction of citizens' money, job placements have been declining. This is shown by a Merkur survey of job centers. The decline is particularly high in Munich.

On January 1st, Citizens' Benefit celebrates its first birthday. As a gift, the federal government is increasing salaries, which is causing criticism, especially among conservative politicians. There are even voices from the Union to abolish the Hartz IV successor. The argument: With the introduction of citizens' money, work is no longer worthwhile. These statements are usually garnished with calculations according to which a family on public benefit receives more money than one who works in the minimum wage sector. These calculations are not always correct, but the critics have to be right on one point: since the introduction of citizens' money, fewer people have taken on a job.

Merkur.de asked the ten cities with the highest unemployment rates as well as Germany's megacities. The result: With the exception of Gelsenkirchen, the so-called integration rate is decreasing everywhere. It measures how many people were able to get a job. Means: Fewer people took a job. The decline is greatest in percentage terms in Oberhausen. The job center found 1,596 people a job here from January to July 2023. A year earlier it was 1,911 in the same period – a decrease of more than 16 percent. The numbers are slightly lower in the other cities, and the decline is also in double digits in almost all of them.

Development of jobs placed in the cities with the highest unemployment

4765 (Jan – Sep 2022) 4762 (Jan – Sep 2023) + 0.06% No Answer No Answer 5219 4466 – 14.43% 1531 1372 – 10.39% 338 303 – 10.36% 6112 5290 – 13.45% 2042 1824 – 10.68% 1663 1533 – 7.82% 1911 1596 – 16.48% 5692 (Jan – Nov 2022) 5091 (Jan – Nov 2023) – 10.56%

“For some people, citizen’s money has become an unconditional income”

But fewer jobs are being offered not only in Germany's unemployment strongholds. The integration rate also fell in cities with millions of inhabitants, although not as sharply. In Hamburg it is 8.33 percent, in Cologne 7.4 percent and in Berlin only 2.8 percent less. The negative outlier here is Munich. From January to June 2023, the job center was able to integrate 5,171 people into the labor market, compared to 6,170 in the same period last year – a decrease of 16.19 percent. Munich is therefore above the national average. According to the Federal Employment Agency, there were 397,767 integrations in Germany from January to July 2023, compared to 450,367 a year earlier. On a national average, integrations fell by 11.68 percent. Why is that?

The Essen job center sees a reason in the citizen's money. At the beginning of December, the authority initiated a discussion about how to deal with citizens' money. Head of Social Affairs Peter Renzel said at the time WAZ: “The proportion of those who can cope with it has increased. For some people, citizen’s money has become an unconditional income.”

Less integration: Job centers do not see the blame on citizens' money

This observation was not confirmed by the job centers we asked. They do not attribute the decline in the integration rate to citizens' money. The current situation on the labor market is primarily to blame. In Saarbrücken there is talk of a “deterioration in the labor market” and in Oberhausen of a “significantly deteriorated labor market”. Duisburg, Hagen, Herne, Pirmasens and Wilhelmshaven explain that companies in the region are currently “reluctant” to hire new employees. So there are fewer jobs for local people. The Federal Employment Agency also explains this. “The usual spring and autumn revival on the labor market has almost failed this year and is contributing to a consolidation of unemployment among those receiving citizens’ benefit.”

The employment agency does not see the reason for falling integration numbers in citizens' money. Rather, it is due to the current job market. © picture alliance/dpa/Oliver Berg (archive photo)

In fact, there are fewer job vacancies available in November 2023 with rising unemployment. Nevertheless, there is talk of a shortage of skilled workers everywhere. But that hardly helps the unemployed. From Dortmund it is said that the “demand for more highly qualified workers is leading to fewer jobs for low-skilled people”. In November 2023, 73.8% of the unemployed registered at the Dortmund job center had not completed vocational training. Finding a job is also difficult for single parents and people with language problems, as people from Cologne say. So people have a harder time finding a job. (as)